Should the city make infrastructure improvements to private property in Northfield?
That was the main topic of discussion during a recent City Council work session.
Originally 13 local properties had been identified as candidates for home conversion. After the Public Works Department did a more in-depth study involving improvements to different aspects of storm sewer infrastructure, that number could be reduced to five properties.
As they did in November, the council had questions about the appropriateness of the city making improvements to private property. City Engineer David Bennett said the past few years the idea has become more common in other municipalities. He said there is always a public infrastructure solution to flooding issues, but those solutions, as evidenced by these five properties, are not always as cost effective as fixing individual situations.
A city flood mitigation questionnaire showed other cities had: purchased property to stop flooding issues; modified home areas, like walkouts and basements; built additional flood storage; improved drainage infrastructure to reduce flooding; flood proofed a building; and constructed a flood control dike or wall.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell said the problems the city is looking at are not simply standard water-in-the-basement issues.
“We’re not talking about someone’s basement flooding, because their sump pump didn’t work. We’re talking about stormwater runoff, which is traditionally handled by the city," she said. "That’s not something that we ask individual property owners to govern or take care of. That is primarily handled by our city engineering department.”
That said, the council had serious doubts about paying for work on private homes. In one case the council examined, the city would actually acquire a home and remove it from the flood plain, which raised questions about precedent, liability, appraisal and market value.
Councilor Jami Reister voiced concern about managing homeowners who may have had their home water issues fixed one year, only to have another set of homeowners wanting their issues resolved by the city the next year.
Councilor Brad Ness, who works in the insurance industry, voiced his reluctance for city involvement in private property.
“The city’s obligation is to improve infrastructure to mitigate flood issues,” he said. “It is not the city’s place to fix basements. You can buy some of these houses for less money than it would take to fix them.”
Councilor Jessica Peterson White, Councilor Riester and Mayor Pownell expressed their concerns, but all seemed to agree the city would need to adopt a clear policy on the parameters of when the city would get involved.
While both City Administrator Ben Martig and Mayor Pownell said it would be premature to develop an official city policy, the mayor said it was important for city officials to have this conversation.
“This is something new,” Pownell said. “Documenting it for the future will be beneficial for all involved.”