The Northfield City Council on Aug. 18 opted to allocate $260,500 in federal funding for three community projects intended to help people recover from COVID-19 impacts and slow the spread of the pandemic.
The council authorized $145,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding to the Community Action Center to support approximately 3,750 families; $40,500 for Healthy Community Initiative expenditures to facilitate distance learning, including technological improvements; and $75,000 for work relating to downtown outdoor furnishings and equipment for added physical spacing during the pandemic.
The CAC plans to use the money for expenses relating to food delivery for vulnerable populations in Northfield, including senior citizens and vulnerable adults.
“Specifically, CARES Act funding would build out and establish a satellite food shelf and mobile distribution site at the Northfield Community Education Center, prioritizing an investment of infrastructure that supports both the growing immediate needs of individuals in our community and provides a foundation to continue supporting COVID-19 related issues in the months and years to come,” according to the council's resolution.
The CAC, a group serving more than 4,000 low-income people, has historically included 300-400 households through its Food Shelf. However, the CAC has seen a 50% to 100% growth in need throughout this year, supporting 600 households alone in July.
HCI plans to install mobile computer devices and internet access for adult learners, local graduates pursuing a postsecondary education through distance learning, and GED students. The mobile devices and internet access are also expected to be available for additional groups for access to schooling, early childhood programming, and other appointments and resources.
Funds for the downtown area are intended to attract customers and activity. As an example of potential projects, City Administrator Ben Martig said more outdoor picnic tables could be added to the Riverwalk area along with one to four parklets.
Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabau said she was “very happy to vote for this,” due to the critical work the community organizations do and the deepening inequalities she sees COVID-19 as causing.
Allocations part of $1.53 million city allocation
CARES is a $2 trillion federal bill intended to ease the economic fallout from the pandemic. After the legislation passed this spring, $150 billion was allocated to state and local governments. Gov. Tim Walz has divided $853 million of that across the state.
Northfield received $1.53 million in CARES funding last month.
CARES expenditures must go to cover expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cities must incur costs by Sept. 15 to prevent the funds from being reallocated to the county or state.
Last month, Martig said the city could spend some of the dollars on tracked COVID-19-related city expenses for wages and benefits. At the time he also raised the possibility of using the funding to purchase face coverings. Martig noted staff is identifying potential application-based programs for businesses and nonprofits.
Northfield officials believe there is a chance to submit a broader outline of CARES-eligible expenses Sept. 1.