Northfield Public Schools graduation rates continue to increase and remain significantly above state averages.
District grad rates have risen in the last three years, from 91.2% in 2017, to 91.9% in 2018 to 94.9% last year. There have been correlating increases in Hispanic and free and reduced price lunch students rates. The statewide average in 2019 was nearly 84%.
At the Area Learning Center and High School, 350 students out of 369 graduated, an exceptionally high percentage. At the high school, only one student dropped out. There are 32 districts that have a 100% grad rate, but their graduating classes are all under 100 students.
Those rates are also above state goals, which include a 90% four-year grad rate with no student demographic below 85% this year.
District Assessment Coordinator Hope Langston partially credited high graduation rates with the high school placing at-risk students into a credit recovery program.
“That’s really helped our kids stay on track,” she said.
“It’s fantastic, and I think it speaks to both the work that’s been done at the High School and ALC,” she added. She credited Assistant Principal Marnie Thompson for helping to maximize school attendance and the organization Tackling Obstacles and Raising College Hopes (TORCH) for the targeted services it provides.
To Superintendent Matt Hillmann, although graduation rates are typically centered on doing so in four years, he believes graduating high school in five, six and seven years is an indication of student resilience and perseverance after they experience obstacles or interruptions.
He said one of the most important aspects to having a high graduation rate is a quality pre-school program, adding students finishing third grade who read at a grade level have a higher chance of graduating high school. He also credited the school’s Ninth Grade Academy, which includes additional support for approximately 60 freshmen students who need assistance.
Northfield’s graduation rate is also much higher than the U.S. average of 83.7% last year — a historic high in its own right and up half a percentage point from the year before and up nearly one and a half points over the last five years.
“I’m proud of all our students, educators and schools for again posting the highest graduation rate on record,” said Minnesota Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker in a statement. “Reaching that high school graduation milestone is a pivotal moment on a student’s path to success.”
Across the country, black and Hispanic students made the biggest gains, with improvements of more than 3 percentage points for Hispanic students and more than two points for black students. The number of students dropping out of high school declined from 4.6% to 4.4%. Racial and socio-economic disparities persist, however. Grad rates are still higher for white students than they are for students of color. And the rate for Native American students fell slightly this year. It remains the lowest among Minnesota’s high school students, at just over half.
“These gaps in our graduation rates are unacceptable,” Ricker said. “Students of all races and ZIP codes deserve the same opportunity at achieving the life they have always dreamed.”
Julie Sweitzer, executive director of the College Readiness Consortium at the University of Minnesota, said the higher grad rate is good news.
“The increase in graduation rates is a reflection of over a decade’s worth of work by schools in response to accountability measures,” she said. Sweitzer also cited schools finding ways to ensure students graduate and successful strategies, like schools focusing on high school ninth-graders, monitoring their progress and providing them with early support. She said it’s important for schools to be more aggressive about re-enrolling dropouts.
Ricker said the gain was because of schools focusing on social-emotional learning, building relationships with students and cultural responsiveness. To her, this was especially apparent in schools that saw a higher-than-average grad rate for Native American students.
“One of the things we’re noticing is that a number of those highest-performing schools engage in regular formal consultation with our tribal nations,” Ricker said. “Our working theory is that establishing this kind of partnership and shared responsibility is paying off in better meeting the needs of our Native students.”