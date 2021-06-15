Lonsdale residents Kevin and Michelle Ellingboe and their young daughter Reese were among those who gathered outside of Northfield Memorial Pool Saturday, shortly before the facility opened for the summer.
The young family had never been to the Northfield pool before, had looked up water parks and were impressed with the local facility.
“It’s a really nice area; we love the area,” Kevin said.
Soon after, the family and those around them descended into the pool on the first day of business in a more typical year than the pandemic-shortened 2020 season afforded.
Northfield Facilities Manager Jayson Dwelle said Monday that he was pleased with attendance figures for the first weekend and is “excited” for Memorial Pool to start operating on a more typical date. Last year, the pool did not open until July 1 due to COVID-19. The capacity was also limited last year to conform with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Dwelle noted that though there are no new pool amenities, the climbing wall has returned and concessions are once again available. Dwelle said he expects attendance to remain consistent throughout the summer.
The pool has 40 employees this year between lifeguards, attendants and management. Dwelle noted the pool’s full staffing is considered rare and stems from the positive work atmosphere at Memorial Pool.
B.J. Fisher, director of health and safety at the American Lifeguard Association, said lifeguard shortage has been a national problem for years. He blames an aging population and a growing number of pools that need lifeguards.
“Our baby boom is now retiring and we are building more and more swimming pools … the beaches are getting more developed,” said Fisher, who frequently hears from governments looking for advice on how to address the shortage.