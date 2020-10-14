After years of kicking the can down the road, the Rice County Fairgrounds is finally getting new bathrooms thanks to federal assistance, and the hogs barns could be next.
Met-Con Construction broke ground on the bathroom project recently, which is expected to be complete by Dec. 1 Met-Con’s winning bid came in at about $267,000, according to Fair Manager John Dvorak.
Rice County Commissioner Dave Miller, who sits on the county Fair Board, was pleased to see the local construction firm come in with the lowest bid. Commissioner Jake Gillen said the project was badly needed, but couldn’t have happened without the federal aid.
“We talked about that when I first got on the board (16 years ago),” said Gillen, the longest serving county commissioner. “But it got to be a lot more expensive than what the Fair Board could afford.”
When the restroom building that is soon to be replaced was originally built, it was the only freestanding building with restrooms in it. That’s no longer the case, with restrooms also available in Gillen Hall and the fairgrounds office, if need be.
Overall, the new restrooms will have a similar size and footprint to the old ones. Dvorak said that he’s confident that given the additional restroom facilities available elsewhere on the fairgrounds, it should be more than enough to accommodate large events.
While adhering to a similar footprint, the new restrooms are designed differently so as to accommodate the standards set under the Americans with Disabilities Act while reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
Miller noted that the fairgrounds get plenty of use besides the fair itself, with the city of Faribault, Faribault Public Schools and private organizations holding large events there. However, he said that the bathrooms have been a drag on the fairgrounds’ marketability.
“If somebody wanted to rent the fairgrounds and they came and took a look at the bathrooms, they’d know they needed to rent port-a-potties,” Miller said. “It was getting to the point where we almost couldn’t use the bathrooms at all.”
Dvorak and Miller noted that due to the increased marketability, the bathroom fix might well pay for itself. He’s optimistic that the buildings should last the county for decades given proper maintenance.
The bathrooms aren’t the only project coming to the fairgrounds. The old hog barn is likely to be replaced as well, thanks to the efforts of the Fair Board and a contribution from a yet-to-be-named private donor.
Exactly when the project will be complete is unclear, and final plans are still under review. While steep rises in material prices could jeopardize the project, Dvorak expressed cautious optimism that he has managed to lock in material prices that should keep it affordable.
Miller said that as with the restrooms, the time had come for the old hog barn to be replaced. As a result of age and wear and tear, he said that it suffered from enough issues that repairing it would not have been a wise investment.
“The old one is getting to the point where it’s outlived its useful life,” he said. “You look at trying to correct the issues with it and it can cost as much as a new building.”