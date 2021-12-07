No better time than right now to check the attic, basement or garage if you think you might still possess that old pair of aluminum crutches used after knee surgery several years ago.
Thanks to a worldwide shortage of aluminum used in making modern crutches, Northfield Hospital + Clinics is asking the public to donate the valuable item to augment its dwindling supply.
Betsy Spethmann, NH+C’s director of communications said Friday that NHC is appealing to the community members for donations of “gently used” aluminum crutches for its patients.
“We’re asking the public to share any aluminum crutches no longer being used at home,” Spethmann said.
She defined the ideal donation as being in good condition, having no dings and no obvious structural damage to the handgrips and cushions. Spethmann said NH+C would clean and sanitize the durable aluminum crutches and give them free to patients who need them.
Just make sure the crutches are not broken or made of wood, she reminded.
Spethmann said bins to collect the aluminum crutches were located in two convenient areas of the hospital: inside the 24-hour Emergency Department entrance and inside the hospital’s main entrance (open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
The hospital is at 2000 North Ave. in Northfield.
Shortage
There are problems across all supply chains, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in part due to a surge in demand as economies reopened that outstripped the ability of suppliers to keep up, said Mark Zandi, the chief economist with Moody’s Analytics. Other industries have struggled to find enough computer chips and lumber during the pandemic.
A recent surge of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia led factories and ports to shut down, Zandi said. In addition, energy costs are higher and making aluminum is energy intensive, leading to higher prices.
Shortages of aluminum are more likely linked to supply chain disruptions than an actual shortage of material, said Christopher Davis, a regional price reporting director for S&P Global Platts.
There is aluminum available on the spot market, but it might cost more than it did a year ago, Davis said, and it might take longer to get where it’s needed due to the same logistics and labor challenges affecting supply chains globally.