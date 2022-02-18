Sharing Our Roots Funding

Rocky Casillas Aguirre, Sharing Our Roots executive director, Noemi Carreon, SOR community connector, Eric Hokansen, financial officer Compeer Financial, Antonio Alba Meraz, SOR programs director, and Clarice Degrood, financial officer of Compeer Financial gather at the Northfield Public Library Thursday afternoon for an official check presentation. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Sharing Our Roots received a $10,000 check from Compeer Financial's Fund for Rural America. The farm credit cooperative's giving program funds initiatives and organizations whose work enriches agriculture and rural America.

In 2016, Sharing Our Roots purchased 100 acres of farmland on the edge of Dakota and Rice counties for all farmers of color who consider farming a livelihood and a part of their culture.

"Our request to Compeer Financial was to help us lay the foundation for a commons-based cohort of farmers at the Sharing Our Roots 100-acre farm to participate in our food and agriculture system as small business owners," said Rocky Casillas Aguirre, executive director, Sharing Our Roots.

Sharing Our Roots will provide training opportunities, access to land, infrastructure and equipment, assistance finding markets and securing capital to help finance the upfront costs of farmers' small businesses, Aguirre said.

