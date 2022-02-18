...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front moving across the area through this afternoon
before the strongest winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may
significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition,
temperatures will drop rapidly from the 30s to the teens in the
afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of up to
one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Considerable reduced
visibilities in the snow showers where brief whiteout
conditions are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as dropping
temperatures with falling snow could result in flash freezing on
roads. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Rocky Casillas Aguirre, Sharing Our Roots executive director, Noemi Carreon, SOR community connector, Eric Hokansen, financial officer Compeer Financial, Antonio Alba Meraz, SOR programs director, and Clarice Degrood, financial officer of Compeer Financial gather at the Northfield Public Library Thursday afternoon for an official check presentation. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Sharing Our Roots received a $10,000 check from Compeer Financial's Fund for Rural America. The farm credit cooperative's giving program funds initiatives and organizations whose work enriches agriculture and rural America.
In 2016, Sharing Our Roots purchased 100 acres of farmland on the edge of Dakota and Rice counties for all farmers of color who consider farming a livelihood and a part of their culture.
"Our request to Compeer Financial was to help us lay the foundation for a commons-based cohort of farmers at the Sharing Our Roots 100-acre farm to participate in our food and agriculture system as small business owners," said Rocky Casillas Aguirre, executive director, Sharing Our Roots.
Sharing Our Roots will provide training opportunities, access to land, infrastructure and equipment, assistance finding markets and securing capital to help finance the upfront costs of farmers' small businesses, Aguirre said.