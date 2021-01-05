For local artist Toni Easterson, one visit to the Textile Center in Minneapolis inspired her to experiment with textiles and textile design.
Trained as and working as a graphic designer in Connecticut during the visit to Minnesota, Easterson realized an appreciation for the work done by other women's hands, old scraps of lace or embroidery and work that had received little or no recognition when it was being done. Today she finds herself embracing the idea of and the act of recycling in what she is working on, oftentimes fabric from something that has been discarded.
The Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore defines fiber art as a style of fine art which uses textiles such as fabric, yarn, and natural and synthetic fibers.
"It's art that's made from fiber, a form of art that's been around forever," said Easterson of the fiber arts definition. "It's a lot of things from a contemporary viewpoint, there's a lot of interesting things to do."
There are a great number techniques fiber artists use. They include quilting, embroidery, weaving and crocheting.
"It's absolutely incredible," said Easterson of all the possibilities. "I just keep moving around, I like using what has been used before. I take cut up old doilies, use other women's art. I do whatever motivates me."
Developing an appreciation of being able to touch what she's working on, the works Easterson constructs can often be referred to as a "quilt," as she stitches through three layers on paper or fabric. Easterson also enjoys stitching and beading on painted pieces, whether the medium be fabric or paper. She finds that embroidery thread changes the color of paint and provides light and texture. Her pieces also include beading which provide texture and light. Easterson finds the addition of beads and/or thread gives the piece a whole new life.
"It is a pleasure for me to capture the integrity of a design, the dignity of a living organism," wrote Easterson in her artist statement. "In working with fiber, there exists no distance, no brush or pen, from what I am working on with my hands."
Along with the wide variety of techniques used in fiber art, there are even more types of materials. Easterson there are an unlimited number of items that can be used to create with. She has seen other artists knit with wire and some use fabrics like silk, satin, lace and other textiles.
"I have really more than just plain old paper," said Easterson. "I can work on whatever I want to work on."
Motivated by the minute, Easterson is currently working on a large painting on fabric, around 5 feet long. It will be a hanging piece filled with beading, embroidery and paint.
A few previous exhibitions Easterson has taken part in are the Norway House - Baldishol Tapestry Exhibit; Hillstrom Museum - Gustavus Adolphus College; Nash Gallery - Women and Water - University of Minnesota; Phipps Center for the Arts - Hudson, Wisconsin; Woman Made Gallery - Chicago, Illinois; Northfield Arts Guild; River Bend Nature Center - Fairbault; WARM - A Place at the Table; Cannon River Watershed, Story Poles; Minnesota State Fair and the Textile Center - Minneapolis. Easterson has also commissioned pieces for both the Minneapolis and St. Paul Children’s Hospitals.
Easterson said there really are no limitations on what can be done, but those venturing in the fiber arts world must learn the rules first before they break them. One can't knit a full-sized person (like Easterson just finished up) until they first learn how to knit, and need to know how to thread a needle before starting to sew, and so forth. She encourages anyone interested to educate themselves a little bit first on all the possibilities available, then start experimenting with different techniques and textures.