The Northfield Human Rights Commission has discussed whether the Northfield School Board should consider re-naming Sibley Elementary School, and the proposition is being met with support from at least one School Board member.
The first Minnesota governor and namesake for Sibley Elementary School in Northfield, Henry Hastings Sibley played a role in the trial and execution of 38 Dakota Indians in Mankato following the 1862 war in southern Minnesota.
Northfield School Board member Thomas Baraniak, who also serves on the Human Rights Commission, said after conducting research into Sibley’s life, he doesn’t feel the name is appropriate. His comments came three days after a Student Council member requested the School Board change the Raider logo depicting a fighter because of it being seen as racially insensitive.
“Having buildings named after people who have a distressing history, I think we can reconsider whether that’s appropriate or not,” he said.
Baraniak said he's discussed the matter with Superintendent Matt Hillmann and hopes it is eventually brought before the board. He plans to continue bringing the topic forward for discussion.
“In general, it’s a good thing to consider the impact of names and symbols,” Baraniak said.
He denied the accusation that re-naming historical sites after controversial historical figures erases history.
“It’s acknowledging history,” he said. “It’s like the Confederate flags or monuments. The more we learn, the more we decide to acknowledge the things we’ve done in our past and accept responsibility for those.”
To Baraniak, just because someone isn’t offended by something doesn’t mean it’s not offensive.
Human Rights Commission Chairwoman Angelique Dietz said the HRC hasn’t passed a resolution supporting the change. She noted reviewing the name change should be a School Board initiative. She said once that takes place, the commission would express support.
“This should be a community discussion and not just pushed by one of the commissions,” she said.
Dietz acknowledged she needs to study Sibley’s life before coming to an opinion on the elementary school name, but understands he is troubling in similar ways to John C. Calhoun, the 19th century U.S. vice president whose namesake Minneapolis lake was recently changed because of his pro-slavery beliefs.
“We should look into it,” she said. “It would be right for our community to look at it.”
Discussion takes place as the Human Rights Commission seeks to educate Northfielders about diversity in the community and the history of the land the city sits on. The HRC plans to submit a statement recognizing Northfield as existing on prior Dakota land. They will post the original name of the Cannon River on a plaque near the river, but have no plans to change the name.
School Board Chairwoman Julie Pritchard said the board would need more in-depth discussion before any name change. She added other communities that have undergone similar discussions have shown Northfield must tread lightly on the subject and have a process for determining how to approach any name change. She said changing the names of district buildings hasn’t been something the district has traditionally undertaken, and she plans to wait to see what the Human Rights Commission recommends.
There are no planned School Board discussions on the topic.
“I don’t think there’s a downside to reviewing it,” Pritchard said.