The Northfield schools' decision not to allow a local swim club and other non-district organizations to use district facilities is drawing criticism from local swimmers and their families.
During an Aug. 24 School Board meeting, Northfield Bull Sharks Swim Club parents questioned why the team was able to able to use the facility all summer, but couldn't any longer this fall as in-school classes began in a hybrid format.
In doing so, parent Alyssa Bauer, parent and U.S.A. Swimming official Megan Holleran, Northfield Swim Club Board of Directors representative Melanie Feldhake and Winston Vermilyea, a swim coach, instructor and parent of several swimmers, noted Bull Sharks swimmers wore masks and waited outside of the building for their sessions to begin to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
They spoke of air handler upgrades and the addition of a new UV filtration component to chemical cleaning, noting no swimmers tested positive for the virus this summer. They also spoke of the mental health problems children can face by not being able to socialize with others at a safe distance, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines clarifying the virus isn’t spread through water.
“I recognize COVID is a very real and dangerous threat to the health of our community and feel strongly that certain activities cannot and should not be allowed in Northfield Public Schools buildings,” Holleran said. “However, I feel competitive swimming is an activity that can and should be allowed to continue.”
The parents also questioned why Community Education could still offer swimming lessons and other in-building activities.
“I feel that the team is being pushed out to make way for swim lessons,” Vermilyea wrote. “As both a coach and Community Education swim instructor, I am torn by this. I want the team to have practice time they reserved but also want a good swim lessons program to offer to our community. Now I feel like I am stuck between both groups.”
‘Everyone is doing the best that they can’
Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann on Thursday noted the decision to not allow the non-district groups to use school district facilities was made by the administrative team to follow state guidance recommending districts limit the flow of non-essential visitors into school buildings for at least the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
However, he's leaving open the possibility of allowing the Bull Sharks and other non-district-sanctioned organizations to use school facilities within the next few weeks, depending on whether local COVID-19 case rates remain stagnant as in-person instruction continues. He added any related decision will be made with the goal of ensuring students can learn in a safe environment.
Hillmann stressed the “excellent relationship,” between Bull Sharks members and the district, adding he is aware of the safety measures the group had when operating this summer.
“The Bull Sharks Swim Club has been a great partner,” Hillmann said.
“I am sorry that the Swim Club has felt this has not been acceptable,” he added of the restrictions.
Hillmann asked for understanding from groups about the pressure the district faces in implementing health guidelines while having in-person classes.
“Everyone is doing the best that they can, from the Minnesota Department of Health to every school district in the state, to use the facilities,” he said. “We are grateful for our community partners who use our facilities."
‘It is disheartening’
The parents noted swimming facilities are open in Prior Lake, Farmington, New Prague, Hastings and other comparable communities and predicted Northfield would lose swimmers to those communities if the decision stood.
“It is disheartening to see all the work these kids put in the last six weeks disappear without any chance to allow them to continue,” Vermilyea said. “This is a community team, and the Middle School is the only pool that they can train in.”
“If you do decide that not renting to the team is in the best interest … call a gathering of all parents and swimmers provided safe distancing needs and tell the swimmers in-person so you can see the reaction from our swimmers in-person and see how much being able to swim means to them.”