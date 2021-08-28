Clean River Partners and the city of Northfield presented the winners of the 2021 Stormwater Pollution Poster Contest during the Aug. 17 City Council meeting.
Northfield students in grades two through five were asked to create a poster that represented the theme “Be the Solution to Stormwater Pollution.” The top three posters in each category will be displayed at Northfield City Hall throughout the year. The first-place winner receives free frozen custard for a year from Culver’s, second gets 10 free admissions to the Northfield pool and a Clean River Partners “Do 1 Thing” T-shirt, and third place also receives 10 free admissions to the Northfield pool.
The contest is designed to help educate students and families about what they can do to keep city stormwater and the Cannon River clean and safe. Three simple ways residents can keep the water that runs into city storm drains clean are by picking up litter in their neighborhood, sweeping grass and fertilizer pellets off of sidewalks and streets and back into their lawn, and by picking up after their dog.
Winners are as follows:
Second and third grade
First place: Aaliyah Emanuelson, second grade, Greenvale Park Elementary
Second place: Liv Nelson, second grade, Greenvale Park Elementary
Third place: Aedea Thoreck, second grade, Greenvale Park Elementary
Honorable mention: Vigo Bergs, second grade, Prairie Creek Community, and Alanna Newland, second grade, Greenvale Park Elementary
Fourth-fifth grade
First place: Greta Peterson, fifth grade, Bridgewater Elementary
Second place: Penelope Johnson, fourth grade, Prairie Creek Community
Third place: Lola Bauman, fifth grade, Sibley Elementary
Honorable mention: Brynn Bahler, fifth grade, Sibley Elementary and Maegan Ladd, fifth grade, Sibley Elementary