On a crisp fall morning, Eli Vosejpka stood near the Arcadia Charter school sign.
An admittedly self-critical artist, the 2020 Arcadia graduate, who built the sign to symbolize the school's welcoming presence, knows he is in a much different place than when he first arrived at the charter school four years ago and attributes that growth to the smaller class sizes and interpersonal relationships the school offered him.
Now, his senior project provides a long-lasting symbol of his thankfulness.
The process
The rectangular, 10-foot-tall steel sign is multicolored, sculpted like a tree and complete with the school’s recently remade logo. As part of the process, Arcadia formed a marketing and recruitment committee, which Vosejpka was a part of. The senior, who had expressed his desire to weld the sign for his senior project, sketched his vision for the artwork.
“They were wonderful; we were really excited,” said Arcadia Executive Director Laura Stelter of his sketches.
Vosejpka started painting the sign in mid-March. Unfortunately, the pandemic soon forced Vosejpka into distance learning, and his grandfather died later that month, further shifting his focus from the task. To make up for lost time, the senior worked on the sign every night during the summer for at least a couple hours and was painting the sign until the third week in August.
“It was really physically taxing,” he said.
“It took a really long time since I had to use a lot of new skills,” he noted.
Art has been a part of Vosejpka’s life since he was young. As a child he would sit at tables and draw, going through reams of paper in the process. He has always enjoyed creating characters that couldn’t exist in real life. Despite his belief that the sign could be tweaked or improved, he's gotten a number of messages commending him on his work. To Vosejpka, that acclaim is the most gratifying part of the project.
Vosejpka’s in-person college career at California College of the Arts has been delayed due to COVID-19. He is majoring in animation and studying at home until the pandemic subsides. He hopes to one day embark on a career that allows him to create visual presentations of film sequences and break down action into individual segments.
‘I’m so impressed’
Executive Director Stelter noted Vosejpka’s work shows his artistic talent, real-world skills, follow-through, attention to detail and other positive traits.
“I’m so impressed with his work,” she said. “It is really difficult to learn how to weld, and he learned how to weld to create this.”
“It takes that logo, it takes the meaning from the paper, brings it into three dimensions,” she added. “It really captures so many beautiful aspects of what Arcadia does as a school. It represents some of the best things.”
Stelter said Vosejpka’s project is an example of the importance of the senior projects. As part of the program, students work on a personal project. For example, one student did a piece on the science of the growing process while another explored ethical questions. Other projects included the development of a greenhouse, solar panels and the construction of a shelter as part of an Eagle Scout project.
“It’s a true opportunity for real-world relevant learning that they are interested in and excited about,” Stelter said. “It’s a really wonderful opportunity for them to take their learning and do something meaningful with that.”