The emerald ash borer is one of Minnesota’s most notorious pests, responsible for the deaths of hundreds of millions of trees in areas it’s been sighted. With few natural predators outside of its native home in Asia, the emerald ash borer has spread and multiplied in Minnesota to become a major threat to the state’s one billion ash trees.
But new research suggests that several types of fungi could play a key role in fighting back against the invasive beetle. A recent study by the University of Minnesota’s Minnesota Invasive Terrestrial Plants and Pests Center (MITPPC) published in "Fungal Biology" identified fungi that attack the emerald ash borer.
These parasitic types of fungus are known as entomopathogenic fungus and play the role of pest control in their ecosystems through penetrating insects with their spores. The incest becomes a host for the spores to grow and asexually reproduce.
Several genuses of fungi native to Minnesota, including purpureocillium and beauveria, are now being tested by U of M researchers in the laboratory and in the field on their potential to combat emerald ash borer.
“What we’re doing is applying the fungus to these ash trees to see if it can attack the eggs of the emerald ash borer or also the larval stage and even possibly the adult so that we'll have another tool to control this pest,” said project leader and U of M plant pathology professor Rob Venette.“ It’s early yet to say whether these are working or not. We’ve had lots of lots of field trials that we’re in this fall, and we’re just processing the results from those.”
Venette said they know the fungi kill emerald ash borer, but what’s uncertain is how effective they are and with what methods. Over the fall, researchers experimented with injecting fungus into ash trees and dousing them in a fungal spray.
The pest-fighting fungi were found through an analysis of over 1,100 fungal cultures associated with EAB-infested trees in north, south and central Minnesota.
“Before now, we simply haven’t been sure what fungi are associated with EAB infestations in Minnesota. This project identified those species and, in doing so, opened up new possibilities for managing one of our state’s most devastating tree pests,” said Ben Held, the study’s lead author and researcher in the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences in a press release.
The study not only identified fungi that could attack emerald ash borer, but also fungi that accelerated the death of an infected tree. Genuses referred to as canker fungi were likely to invade wounds caused by the emerald ash borer and even begin attacking healthy tissue and enlarging the damage of the emerald ash borer.
Another potential hazard is wood decay causing fungi, which may take advantage of the galleries dug by emerald ash borer and degrade the strength of the wood.
The emerald ash borer creates these wounds just below the outer bark of the tree. When the green iridescent beetle lays its eggs, the larvae hatch and chew through the wood, tunneling serpentine galleries into the tree. A tree will typically die within 2-6 years of an emerald ash borer infestation and over 99% of ash trees die when attacked.
In Minnesota, where one in five trees are ash, the tiny beetle could cost communities up to $5 billion over the next 20 years according to a 2019 report by the Minnesota Emerald Ash Borer Interagency Team. The death of ash trees also means the loss of shade, water and air quality, reduced flooding risks and increased property values provided by ash trees.
Currently, the emerald ash borer is found primarily in southern Minnesota. Due to the high environmental risk, southern Minnesota counties, including Nicollet, Rice, Sibley, Blue Earth, Scott, Steele and Goodhue have all been quarantined with strict regulations on the transfer of ash logs, tree waste, chips and mulch amid emerald ash borer detection. Le Sueur and Waseca counties have not been quarantined but are surrounded by quarantined regions.
“Ash trees are vitally important to Minnesota,” said Venette in a press release. “They reduce air pollution, storm water runoff, and cooling costs, all while increasing property values in local communities. It’s critical we work to protect them from this invasive pest.”
If native fungi appear to be effective pest-killers in current trials, Blanchette said the next steps would be to utilize them in large scale tests to prove their utility in biocontrol. Fungus populations that kill emerald ash borer are also fairly small in Minnesota, so they would need to be cultivated for mass use.
Fungi could be especially crucial in rural areas and forests. In urban areas and communities, homeowners can prevent emerald ash borer infestations by injecting insecticide into their ash trees. But those methods aren’t effective on the large scale needed to protect wooded areas.
“I think this would be ideal for rural settings where the emerald ash borer gets into woodlands. There it just moves, because it’s so hard to control it,” said Blanchette. “This would be another way to control it out in the field and out in the forest.”