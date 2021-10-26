From trick-or-treating to costume parties to haunts and scares, there are plenty of ways for kids and adults to celebrate Halloween around southern Minnesota this year. Fall festivals, family activities and frights are back after many took a hiatus last year. Here are the top Halloween events in the area.
Rice County
Bats, Bones and Bonfires is making its return to the River Bend Nature Center in Faribault with an all-new costume contest. Participants will have a chance to win a $25 gift certificate to the nature center.
To enter, contestants should arrive early between 2 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday to register in one of four categories: best adult costume, best youth costume, best pet and owner costume and best group costume. Winners will be announced at 4:15 p.m.
“We think it will be really popular this year. So many people come in costume anyway,” said Molly Olson, naturalist and marketing coordinator with River Bend. “We’re excited that it’s back. “
Classic activities will be back, as well, including a cauldron toss, ghost bowling, giant lawn games, Plinko, and arts and crafts. S’mores and cider will be served, and the band Eclipse will play at the event. The celebration runs from 2 to 6 p.m. and includes a monster stroll at 3:15 p.m.
Faribault is also celebrating Halloween with a Fall Festival 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the learning center. Pumpkin carving and painting, a bonfire with s’mores and information about community mental health resources will be available.
Multiple communities are celebrating with trunk or treats. The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce hosts one from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bethlehem Academy/Divine Mercy Catholic School parking lot on Third Street SW. Christ Lutheran Church in Faribault is having a Trunk or Treat of their own at 10:45 a.m. following the church service. The church is at 1200 First St. NE.
Just outside of Rice County, Kenyon will also have a Trunk Or Treat 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday for all ages at Depot Park.
In Dundas, Tupa’s Clover Leaf Farmstead, 130 West St., is inviting the community for an All Hallows Eve Trunk or Treat from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, along with a corn pit, animal interaction and hay bale maze.
Northfield’s Apple Chevrolet Buick dealer at 1600 Cannon Lane is promoting their annual Trunk or Treat and Haunted Hunt 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Marketing and Communications Specialist Kimberly Compton said Apple Chevrolet Buick is ramping up their activities, which include a scavenger hunt, goblin mini golf, ghost bowling, face painting and balloon animals.
“We’re expecting it to be a little bit bigger, because COVID isn’t as prominent as it was last year, and people are wanting to get out more,” said Compton.
There are plenty more Halloween activities to be enjoyed in Northfield. Friends of Way Park are celebrating with Pumpkinfest from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Families are encouraged to take their kids to the Halloween story time by Northfield Public Library at 4 p.m. and the kids’ costume parade at 4:30 p.m.
More than 40 vendors will be showcasing their crafts Saturday at the third annual Trick or Treat Yourself Maker and Gift Market. The event is to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Northfield Ballroom, 1055 Hwy. 3.
Behind Bars Bicycle Shop is leading a 50-mile spooky gravel ride, starting at the Just Food Co-op in Northfield at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Cyclists should be prepared to ride at a 15-miles-per-hour pace, bring food and water for the whole route and wear a costume for a best costume prize.
Lonsdale Public Library’s annual Halloween Party is returning with a mad scientist lab, games, crafts and more between 4 and 6 p.m. Oct. 29.
Triumphant Life Church in Lonsdale hosts its annual Halloween Party noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 31. It will feature food trucks, live music, bounce houses, raffle prizes and more.
Steele County
Seven years have passed, but on Friday, the once-dead Halloween Throwdown will rise from the grave. A lineup of heavy metal, punk and hardcore bands are taking over the Music Space of Owatonna at 216 N Cedar Ave. for the second Halloween Throwdown in nearly a decade.
The concert will feature Born Scum, The Filth Illustration, Red Shift, Inviction and Corsair. Audiences are encouraged to put on their best undead face for the zombie costume contest. Masks will be required unless visitors can provide a vaccine card demonstrating they have been inoculated for at least two weeks.
Steele County Historical Society is visiting the frights of yesteryear with a screening of the 1959 horror classic “The House on Haunted Hill,” starring Vincent Price. The showing begins 7 p.m. Friday and is restricted to adults 21 and up.
Families can also celebrate the holiday on the Halloween Trail of Terror ride at the Owatonna Country Club. The spooky ride through the golf course runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for children and 7:30 to 9 p.m. for ages 13 and up.