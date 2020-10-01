The Northfield School Board approved a preliminary tax levy with an inflationary 2.25% increase.
If set as the final levy, the increase would result in the general fund levy increasing by $410,569. The levy’s impact on a $200,000 home wasn’t known as of press time.
The increase would be used to pay the district’s debt obligations, a $90,000 increased obligation for post-employment benefits, voter-approved levies, state-authorized levies, and health and dental subsidies. There is also a $23,000 increase for reemployment insurance as more people face unemployment due to COVID-19. The levy is the revenue source for 24% of the general fund budget.
“We do not know how much the increase will be,” said Finance Director Val Mertesdorf. “The state has not invoiced us yet while they finalize the federal program support. We built in a reasonable increase to avoid a larger adjustment in four years.”
School Board Chair Julie Pritchard said she supports the preliminary amount and believes it will stay the same in December in light of financial issues presented by COVID-19.
“It’s really primarily an inflationary increase to the voter-approved levy of (2016,)” she noted.
Pritchard thanked the community for its support of education over the years and credited that for the district being in a relatively sound financial situation. Still, Pritchard said there will be a shortfall posed by the pandemic and a persistent lack of state funding. She expects the district to start the process of evaluating any cuts later this year, discussions she expects will last until 2021.
Pritchard noted the district has received $1.38 million in federal funding to help with related revenue losses, but is limited in how it can spend those dollars.
The district next plans to send levy information to Rice County and the Minnesota Department of Education, and the board will certify the final levy Dec. 14. Per state law, the final levy can only stay the same or decrease from the preliminary figure.
Under the preliminary levy, the 2021 general fund budget would be $14.54 million — 71% of the $20.43 million proposed levy.
Last year, a modest enrollment drop led the School Board to approve a 0.2% levy decrease.