For over two decades, Gerry Franek’s leadership flame has burned brightly with the Northfield Area Fire & Rescue Service.
But when January 2022 draws to a close, Franek will have turned in his turnout gear and stepped aside from the job of fire chief, leaving a well-trained crew to pick up where he left off.
“It feels like the right time,” said Franek, who has served NAFRS for 36.5 years in total, the last 21 as fire chief.
“I’m not a spring chicken anymore, even though I think I am," he said. "It’s time to pass the baton to the next generation, and we certainly have great people in our fire department that I am confident will do well, because they take pride and ownership in their work."
He added, ”The company I’m leaving is like a second family to me, and I mean that with all my heart.”
Franek, 66, is a master electrician and electrical contractor by profession; he’s owned Franek Electric since 1996.
A 1973 Northfield High School graduate, Franek spent only one year out of the area while his wife, Kathryn, finished college. The couple raised three children — Benjamin, Lisa and Thomas — and Franek was positively influenced by neighbors to apply to NAFRS.
“I lived in a neighborhood where there were two firefighters, and they led me down the path to try out,” said Franek. Unlike many young kids, Franek had never harbored childhood dreams of being a firefighter.
“Those friends said it [firefighting] was a satisfying career and thought it would be a good fit for me, so I applied and that was the start of the story.”
Franek’s firefighting career ends with him as the leader of a 36-member force that, in August, welcomed its first two females.
“They are Northfield’s first female firefighters in our 149-year history,” said Franek. “We had a few other applicants in past years, but the physical part of the screening didn’t work out.
“We’re so happy to have these two as part of our department; they’re great representatives, and I’m so thankful they tried out and wanted to be on our team.”
Certainly firefighting — even in the part-time capacity NAFRS members serve — isn’t for everyone.
“It takes the right personality and is physically demanding,” said Franek. “And, of course, you have to have the mental ability to handle the stress, and the skill to manage the technical and medical parts of it.”
Franek mentioned that each firefighter must be trained as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and be able to operate the various pieces of equipment involved.
“You have to be adaptable, too, and have good people skills because a lot of times we see people on their lowest, worst days,” said Franek. “We take a lot of pride and satisfaction in the service we provide to our fellow residents, and in the end, someone on the team knows most of the people we deal with. We try to make things a little better, give a little comfort when something is going wrong and maybe offer a hug or a warm comment.”
That same combination of empathy and leadership is what First Assistant Fire Chief Tom Nelson will strive to emulate as interim fire chief for NAFRS during 2022.
Like Franek, Nelson is a lifelong Northfielder. At 56, he has served NAFRS for 33 years, also while raising his family with wife Marilyn and maintaining his career as director of engineering and facilities with American Public Media Group.
Nelson appreciates the faith Franek has in him and says it’s due to Franek’s example that he and other NAFRS members are ready to pick up where the retiring chief is leaving off.
“Gerry’s personality and leadership have taught me and other younger assistant chiefs and captains how to be a leader and how to treat people like you want to be treated,” said Nelson. “Gerry has modeled that, and that’s why a lot of us are ready for the handoff; Gerry has been developing all of us for years.”
Nelson notes that, on a handful of occasions, when Franek had to “bail him out” over the years, “it was always a learning experience, more of a ‘Let’s correct this and do what we need to do.’”
He added, "The chief always has our backs, and that’s the hallmark of a true leader.”
There is work to be done, Nelson admits, including for the joint powers board governing the NAFRS to determine whether the next fire chief will be full- or part-time.
“I agreed to help through this transition of figuring out the next steps,” said Nelson. “There’s plenty to do moving forward, and sometimes I ask myself, ‘What am I thinking?’ but we have a really good command staff. Both the firefighters and the board are engaged and excited. Change is tough, but we’re in a good spot.”
Franek takes pride in the addition to the Fifth Street fire hall that was completed a few years ago, as well as in the NAFRS’ record of action — in 2020, the company responded to 323 fire calls and 270 rescue calls.
But one fire call is destined to stand out in Franek’s nearly four-decade fire-fighting career.
“The Archer House fire was one of the most physically taxing and stressful for our team and the five surrounding fire departments that helped us,” said Franek. “I was on the scene the whole 24 hours, after a full work day, and at the end, I couldn’t even bend over to untie my shoes.
He continued, “It was grueling, taxing and emotional — very sad to lose that kind of building — but I was so thankful no one got hurt, and if there was any bright spot, it’s that it gave a lot of our younger people a chance to step into some leadership roles and hone their skills in certain segments of the fire.”
Classic Franek: expressing concern for his company’s well-being and gratitude that discipline, training and skill development paid off.
“I’ve just tried to support and guide them along the way, so they can succeed, because leaders are only as good as the people behind them,” said Franek. “The citizens of Northfield should be thankful for the great team of firefighters they have.”