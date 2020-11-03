Republican challenger Zach Duckworth defeated incumbent DFLer Matt Little Tuesday in Senate District 58, an area considered a battleground as both parties vie for Senate control.
With all 39 precincts reporting, Duckworth had a lead of more than 6,000 votes over the incumbent — 24,911 to 18,817. Duckworth's victory was pegged by Republicans as important in keeping the party's Senate majority. District 58 includes all of Lakeville, Farmington and southern Dakota County. In the 2019-20 state Legislature, Republicans held 35 state Senate seats. DFLers held 32.
A Republican Senate is likely to try to stop Gov. Tim Walz's agenda and fight for lower taxes and fewer regulations on businesses. If the Senate is controlled by the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, they'll likely push for more money for schools, health care and transportation.
There's a lot at stake: Next year's Legislature will tackle a two-year budget amid a pandemic-induced recession and $4.7 billion budget deficit. Police and criminal justice reform, a government health insurance program, paid family leave and legal marijuana could be on the docket. And, the next Legislature will redraw Congressional and legislative maps following the decennial census, which will shape the balance of power at the Capitol for the next decade.
Duckworth, a real estate agent and small business owner who also serves in the Army National Guard and as a volunteer firefighter, campaigned with a focus on the importance of education. Also, he spoke of people who struggled to afford health care and childcare costs.
Little said if reelected, he wanted to help allow people to buy into a MinnesotaCare health plan. Also, he considered himself to be an advocate for paid family and medical leave. In noting the unprecedented challenges the health care system and front line workers face during COVID-19, said he wanted to offer “calm and reasoned leadership.”
Little, a former Lakeville mayor, defeated Republican Tim Pitcher in 2016 by less than 400 votes, getting 50.43% of the 45,279 votes cast.