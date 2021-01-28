A Minneapolis-based bicycle shop owner with local connections is planning to open a location in Northfield March 2.
In doing so, Farmstead Bike Shop owner Greg Neis said he hopes to make Northfield a regional destination for bicycle enthusiasts while promoting the local trail system. Farmstead Bike Shop is expected to open its second location at 310 Division St., the former home of Minnesota Soulstice which moved last year due to revenue losses inflicted by COVID-19. Farmstead Bikes is expected to start with four employees.
“We’re very excited,” Neis said.
Neis spoke highly of the community’s status as a premier place for bike riding. He grew up 25 miles away from the city, near Apple Valley, and started road racing at 13. He said Northfield quickly became a twice-weekly 50-mile training ride destination. He was a bicycling coach at Carleton College, and he along with other team leaders founded the Midwest Collegiate Cycling Conference. Today, the conference includes collegiate cycling teams in Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
Neis would ride south to Northfield a few times a year and would come to the community for the Fourth of July ceremony, rodeo events and to hike at Nerstrand Big Woods State Park. Last year, he again visited the community and found himself analyzing local rent costs. After considering the benefits and drawbacks of opening in Northfield, Neis said he quickly realized the local assortment of quality riding trails.
Neis, who used to work in rural health care access, was later employed in the real estate sector before returning to the bike business 12 years ago. He has owned Farmstead Bike Shop in Minneapolis for five years. Neis said he especially enjoys helping people who have physical health problems or barriers and also likes helping fix bicycles.
“We love it and we’re really, really excited about what’s going down out there,” he said.
Farmstead Bike Shop’s current location, a few blocks from Lake Harriet Rose Gardens, offers an assortment of bicycles, including Jamis, Gazelle, Surly, Bombtrack, Viva, Opus, Reid, Handsome and Omnium Cargo brands.
The Northfield store is expected to include paddling layers and canoe and kayak points for paddle sports to create more access to the Cannon River conservancy groups. Neis also expects his business to have a presence in the community through the farmers market.