The Northfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority on Tuesday approved the formation of a new fund to help combat the local housing crisis.
Acting unanimously, the HRA recommended the city council create a Local Housing Trust Fund to help residents find and keep a home.
Northfield’s vacancy rate is about .003 percent, essentially nil, HRA Coordinator Melissa Hanson told the body. To that end, city-generated money provided by a LHTF would in turn draw matching grants from higher rungs of government, such as the state.
According to the Minnesota Housing Partnership, cities such as Red Wing have created LHTFs using levy money, and then seen on average a sixfold return for every dollar invested. The money is then used for rental assistance as well as new construction and other subsidies.
The HRA will present the LHTF idea to the council for approval later this month, Hanson said. The time to approve an LHTF is now, since the Minnesota Legislature recently authorized $1 million over the next year for Minnesota cities through the trust funds, Hanson said. The council would then formally approve an LHTF ordinance in October and November.
The city’s strategic plan calls for a 5% reduction in burdensome cost for both renters and homeowners from 2021 through 2024.
Later in their meeting Tuesday, the HRA unanimously voted to extend the purchase agreement between Three Rivers Community Action and the state of Minnesota. Originally signed in April, the purchase was supposed to close by the end of September. The amendment to the agreement means that the parties now have until Nov. 30 to close on the property.