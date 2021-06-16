A Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force search of a Northfield apartment earlier this week reportedly netted more than 18 pounds of THC and cannabis products along with three felony drug charges against a resident.
Lauren Grace Ancel, 20, was charged Wednesday with second-degree drug possession, one count of third-degree drug sale and one count of fifth-degree felony drug possession in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Ancel was charged after Task Force agents and the Northfield Police Department conducted a search warrant Monday at the apartment,on Hidden Valley Road. Ancel was identified as one of three people who were in the apartment.
Court documents state that inside a large safe, approximately 1.8 pounds of THC and marijuana products, and psilocybin (hallucinogenic) mushrooms were found along with $1,100 in cash. Inside a black trunk, 16.5 pounds of THC edibles were discovered. A vial Ancel gave an agent reportedly weighed .42 grams and tested positive for cocaine. Another 27.57 grams of suspected raw marijuana, nine marijuana blunts weighing a total of 9 grams and seven suspected THC cartridges each weighing approximately 1 gram were located.
The charges are being brought only weeks after Trenton William Marks of Tonka Bay and Charles Dean Medgaarden of Faribault were charged in separate Rice County cases following the Task Force's seizure of nearly 160 pounds of marijuana edibles and products containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, as part of a months-long investigation that included the two men. Medgaarden and Marks were charged May 28 and are scheduled to make their first appearances July 21.
Judge Karie M. Anderson set conditional bail for Ancel at $5,000 Wednesday, contingent on submitting to chemical testing, not possessing alcohol or drugs or using alcohol/controlled substances, and meeting other requirements. Ancel's next court appearance is scheduled for June 30.