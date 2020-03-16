Northfield community residents have been installing Little Free Libraries in neighborhoods across the city, a trend that has brought books to many children over the last several years.
Those resources could become even more essential over the coming weeks, as local schools temporarily close and needed supplies become scarcer, due to the coronavirus pandemic. At St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in southeast Northfield, Communications Manager and Church Secretary Terra Wierson was instrumental in starting a Little Free Library outside the church office.
The idea came to her after she learned a church member had made Little Free Libraries during a mission trip to Guatemala. There had been a flurry of Little Free Libraries popping up in Northfield neighborhoods, and she believed it would be a good addition for kids who were coming to and from nearby Sibley Elementary School.
“We asked him if he would be interested in building one for us, and he was happy to,” Wyerson said. “It’s a great resource for the neighborhood kids.”
Since then, a local Girl Scouts troop has installed a Little Free Pantry next to the Little Free Library, complete with non-perishable food items, like cereal, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, soup and other items.
In her own home, Wyerson will suggest her children drop off books at a Little Free Library once they are done reading them. That has allowed her to teach her children the importance of giving and receiving.
At St. John’s Lutheran Church, a blessing box containing pantry items and food such as canned goods, peanut butter and other food items is available.
“It was a way just for the congregation just to have a resource available for the neighborhood,” said the Rev. Pam Fickenscher, senior pastor at the church.
A nonprofit organization, Little Free Libraries are intended to promote neighborhood book exchanges, typically in the form of a public bookcase.
Other Little Free Libraries with Northfield addresses listed include:
- 815 E. Ridge Drive
- 1539 Pheasantwood Trail
- 2400 Division St. S
- 708 St. Olaf Ave.
- 888 Cannon Valley Drive
- 1400 Cannon Valley Drive
St. Peter’s Director of Faith Formation Julie Klock, a Northfield Promise board member, noted 20% of children are projected to not pass third-grade reading tests, further necessitating Little Free Libraries. An estimated 20% of Sibley Elementary students are on the free and reduced lunch program.
“It’s really important that kids have books in their hands whenever they can,” she said. “It’s never wasted, generosity is never wasted.”