With nimble fingers, some thread and a needle, Victoria Miller meticulously fastens shapes of colorful fabric together, creating a cozy and intricate quilt.
Miller will be a featured artist at the Owatonna Arts Center’s gallery in June. The Northfield resident’s hand-appliqué quilts use Patricia Cox patterns, and feature vining plants, vibrant flowers and fluttering butterflies. The gallery show will open Sunday, June 6 and run through Sunday, June 27.
Quilting has long been a part of American history. For the majority of that time, quilting was a practical way to provide protection and insulation. Throughout the years, decorative elements and complex stitching patterns have been incorporated. Today quilts have become works of art, skilled quilters can spend years on a single quilt. Sewing technologies have significantly advanced, quilters can use machines to help, ultimately increasing their speed and decreasing the overall workload.
Despite the sewing machine’s rise in popularity, Miller said she enjoys the traditional hand appliqué and hand quilting techniques, as both are very relaxing.
“Now, mostly people do all machine work, machine quilting ... and not that that isn't beautiful, but this is all handwork,” Miller noted of her quilts.
In 1988, Miller learned needle turn appliqué from the acclaimed appliqué artist, pattern designer and Minneapolis resident Patricia Cox. Cox’s work has appeared in multiple quilting magazines and has over 35 years worth of experience in pattern design, according to her website. All quilts in the Owatonna Arts Center gallery use Patricia Cox designs.
“I also have several in the show that are referred to as a Baltimore album type quilt, which also are flowers and that sort of thing,” Miller said.
Like many people her age, Miller learned to embroider when they were young. Home economics class and participation in 4H further fueled her interest in the sewing and fabric world. She continued her practice, eventually evolving into more complex sewing designs.
Miller uses cotton fabric and her quilting designs are selected to enhance the appliqué. Occasionally she will add trapunto -- stuffing -- to select areas creating a puffy and raised appearance. Due to the handwork and the sheer amount of details, Miller said it can take her a couple of years to complete one quilt.
“We quilters don't usually stick to one (quilt) at a time,” she added.
Miller begins her work by shopping for fabric, taking into account the various colors and patterns and whether or not each fabric would work well for a petal, leaf, tree bark or set of feathers. Following Cox’s wisdom of “allowing the fabric to do the work,” Miller says selecting fabric is the most fun and the most difficult part of constructing a quilt.
“When you talk to quilters, it's the fabric, it's the thrill of finding just the right thing,” Miller said.
Once the fabric is selected, Miller traces her design onto the background fabric. From there she lays down the shaped fabric, sewing it on and tucking under the edges as she goes, effectively creating clean seams. If there are blocks in the pattern, Miller then sews the blocks together. The quilt’s top, batting and backing are layered, and with a needle and thread Miller quits the layers together.
Throughout her years of quilting, Miller has kept her quilting practices rather traditional, adding that the handwork is so relaxing.
The Owatonna Arts Center exhibit will be her first gallery showing, although she has entered her work into a number of competitions. Initially she was unsure if she would find success in the competitions, however she took home multiple awards and won a $10,000 prize. She has won Best of Show at the Minnesota State Fair, First Place appliqué at the annual Minnesota Quilters Show and Best of Show at the National American Quilter’s Society show.
Miller encourages other quilters to enter their work into these contests, noting that the judges are helpful in their critiques. Quilting is strictly a hobby for Miller, one which fills her days with creativity and offers her a way to relax.