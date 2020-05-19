Northfield City Administrator Ben Martig is considering nominating current Deputy Chief of Police Mark Elliott to become the next chief of police.
His comments came Tuesday night during a Northfield City Council meeting, two weeks after current Chief of Police Monte Nelson announced he’ll retire from the position at the end of July. As administrator, Martig has the ability to nominate department heads with the authority of the City Council.
Martig said as of now, Elliott is the only finalist for the position. Prior to a final decision, interviews with the City Council will take place.
Martig said the city is in a unique position to have a well-groomed potential successor in Elliott.
Elliott has spent more than 20 years with the Bloomington Police Department and a four-year stint as Prior Lake police chief, before being hired by the city last year.
A Minnesota native, Elliott started his law enforcement career with a two-year stretch as a community services officer in Brooklyn Park. He followed that with a 22-year tenure as a Bloomington police officer, working his way from an officer to detective before becoming a sergeant. He finished his career there as a commander leading the Professional Standards Division in 2015.