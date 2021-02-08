When writing a mystery series, many factors must be kept in mind to make sure the content is fresh, without being too predictable.
For Priscilla Paton, who writes mysteries set in the greater Minneapolis/St. Paul area, she's enjoyed using mysteries in both serious and funny ways. She found mysteries give her a road map to follow, even if she doesn't always understand all the twists and turns at first.
Paton grew up on dairy farm in Maine and was a college professor who taught in Kansas, Texas, Florida, Ohio and Minnesota. She previously published a children's book, "Howard and the Sitter Surprise" and a book on Robert Frost and Andrew Wyeth, "Abandoned New England." She married into a Midwestern family and lives with her husband in Northfield.
Always having an interest in reading, Paton said she became more of a literature scholar. As she eased out of teaching, she found herself looking for a good page turner to read at night, something that actually kept her awake. While her husband was a big mystery reader, she was somewhat interested but soon got back into it. She's found mysteries touch on justice and often deal with social issues. Through her involvement in community organizations in the Northfield and Faribault area, like United Way, the Humane Society and currently with the HOPE Center, Paton became aware of local issues.
Through taking classes at the LOFT in Minneapolis, Paton received help to get started with a creative kind of writing and learned what all writers need, persistence.
"I couldn't have written this kind of book when I was younger for a couple reasons, I might not have given myself permission to write something entertaining to adults," said Paton. "I was more in the mode of doing serious work, so I don't think I was ready to give myself permission to have fun with writing. The children's book is one exception because it was kind of short. I also wouldn't have had the perspective from multiple organizations then as I do now."
Paton also feels she was able to obtain a different understanding of different levels of society. Her creative inspirations come from "everywhere and nowhere," as some come to her when she starts writing and others from other sources, such as the news. One of her challenges is obtaining material and finding those willing to share their stories.
"I can see the plot lines for others, but I have to admit even if I know the beginning and key twist at the end, there's a lot of choreography needed in a mystery plot. I've tried writing a simple plot but it gets complicated," said Paton. "I had outside readers through the LOFT and I was a novice reader, so I needed someone else to say this is working and this isn't. I have to keep the structure moving and balanced, and not have too much or too little. It's like doing a puzzle when you have to invent the pieces along the way."
Before 2000 when she was a young mother, Paton wrote and published her children's book right before she got a full-time academic job. Though she knew several very successful children's writers, she didn't know how to make a career out of it while having a full-time job.
She was thinking of retiring when she went back to creative writing, needing a book that kept her interested. Along with Northfield's strong writing community, Paton said Minnesota in general is home to a number of well-known crime writers. She also joined a national organization dedicated to promoting women crime writers, Sisters in Crime, a group she says was a great support and big influence on her and her writing.
Now, Paton has two books in her mystery series and is currently working on a third. The first book introduces concerns with corporate cover ps, and the second focuses more on vulnerable young people, as well as addiction issues. Though she finished the second book in 2019, it went through some delays last year, like many others experienced due to the pandemic.
In the next few months Paton hopes to spend time with her grandchildren. She says she may have to go back to writing children's books since she has a young audience again.
For young writers, Paton passes along advice she was once told, "Bad writing comes before good, because you have to crawl before you can run. Most first drafts do not meet your expectations, you have to accept that and know writing is the act of multiple revisions."