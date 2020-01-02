We live in an age-segregated society. Since the industrial revolution, our population has become increasingly organized by age, due in part to a shift towards mass production and mass education. With students attending schools exclusively with same-age peers and elderly citizens retiring to age-specific living communities, who we interact with has become increasingly determined by our birth date.
A recent study by MIT analyzed over 6.2 million streets in the United States, ranking county subdivisions by their relative age segregation. Residential age segregation was so common that in order to evenly distribute older and younger adults within all county subdivisions in the country, nearly half of the population in each county would need to relocate.
According to Penn State University, age segregation is connected with a decrease in life satisfaction among the elderly and an increase in ageism, or negative stereotypes towards the aged, among younger people. Such multigenerational divides give rise to age-related conflict, including political vitriol and social isolation. Additionally, exploding numbers of rapidly aging baby boomers will place an “intolerable burden” on youth, who typically experience the primary financial and social burdens of care.
Closer to home, these issues are certainly relevant, considering that the state was recently ranked the best place to retire in the country. By 2020, Minnesota’s 65 and older population will outnumber the 5-17-year-old population for the first time in the state’s history. The highest density of elderly Minnesotans are situated in rural areas, particularly in northern Minnesota, contributing to further social isolation. This dire problem will only grow more pressing; almost 300,000 Minnesotans will turn 65 this decade, greater than the past four decades combined.
Given such generational divides, innovative intergenerational approaches can bring generations together while simultaneously offering psychological and social benefits to both youth and elderly citizens. Increased cross-age interactions encourage sharing of responsibilities, preserve the heritage of the past, and bolster a broad sense of reciprocal socialization.
One of many intergenerational programs offered state-wide, the AARP Experience Corps in Minneapolis connects adults 50 and older with vulnerable elementary students for regular volunteer-based tutoring. This model has lofty goals: to make young students better readers, disrupt the cycle of poverty, and “ensure a lasting legacy of strong futures, supported schools and empowered volunteers.” Last school year, almost 700 Minneapolis students were served by this program, totaling almost 22,000 volunteer hours.
Elderly participants of similar intergenerational programs show increased social integration and improved mental health as well as physical benefits like fewer falls and more calories burnt per week. Brain scans of volunteers reveal increased brain activity in areas linked to attention and executive functions like planning and growth in memory-control regions.
Children are also benefited by intergenerational programs. According to last year’s data from the Minneapolis Experience Corps, 59% of students who started the school year below grade level improved their reading and literacy by at least half a grade level. Other studies have found that children who have consistent relationships with older adults gain academic, psychological, and behavioral benefits; they are 46% less likely to use illegal drugs and 52% less likely to skip school. Additionally, researchers measured improvements in children’s attitudes towards aging — a positive step towards building age heterogeneous communities.
Older adults are well-positioned to play a powerful role in developing age integration. Adults aged 65+ are highly effective teachers to their younger counterparts, as they are uniquely skilled at creating close relationships with children. Putting these skills to good use can cultivate a healthier multigenerational society. As members of Generation Z, we have experienced greater insight and cherished relationships with older adults involved through an intergenerational course on aging on our college campus. We encourage all older adults to look for ways in which they can engage with intergenerational volunteer opportunities in Minnesota. Intergenerational relationships are a vital step towards a healthier Minnesota for all.