It’s set aside money for local businesses, non-profits and to feed those in need. On Tuesday, the Rice County Board of Commissioners turned its attention to yet another sector negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic: agriculture.
With a Dec. 1 deadline fast approaching, County Administrator Sara Folsted said she plans on asking the board to approved an additional $750,000 of the county’s share of federal CARES Act dollars for small businesses. A portion of that could be used to assist agricultural enterprises as well.
To assist farmers, the county needs to set up a program specific to them. However, by asking for ag assistance dollars in the same request as small business assistance dollars, that money can be used more flexibly, based on demand.
Folsted turned to the successful For-Profit Farming Operations Grant set up by Scott County as a model. Thanks to a sizable budget of $700,000, Scott County has been able to offer generous grants of up to $25,000 per applicant.
Scott County’s program is more spendy than Rice County is considering, with Folsted saying $10,000 per applicant would be more realistic. Like Scott County’s plan, Rice County’s could cover economic injury from COVID-19 and eligible expenses. Under Scott County’s model, a wide variety of agricultural operations would be eligible for assistance. However, under CARES Act’s regulations, expenses need to be carefully documented and any claimed loss substantiated.
“We can’t supplement income,” Folsted said. “There’s a lot of things we can’t do with this income.”
Shaping the plan
Scott County’s plan wasn’t the only one considered by the County Board. Folsted and Economic Development Coordinator Kathy Feldbrugge also provided information on Mower County’s program, designed to help animal agriculture operations. Feldbrugge noted that for counties like Mower, agriculture comprises an even more significant backbone of the local economy than in Rice County. Both Scott and Mower County’s assistance proposals could cover large farms with up to 50 employees.
Still, County Commissioner Galen Malecha seemed most pleased with Scott County’s model. He also had kind words and recommendations from farm business management instructor, South Central College’s Mark Wehe.
“Scott County has a lot of teeth in it, and South Central has some good ideas too,” Malecha said. “If we could blend some of South Central’s ideas as well, it would be great.”
In an email to Feldbrugge, Wehe noted that COVID-19 has caused significant volatility across the agriculture market. While swine farmers have been hit the hardest, corn and soybean producers across the county have taken big hits, too.
Wehe also offered to help the county promote any agriculture assistance program. Through his Farm Business Management Program, Wehe says he’s in contact with roughly 70% of local producers with sales north of $250,000.
Ironically, 2020 is shaping up to be one of the strongest growing seasons in recent years for many local growers. Local farmer Matt Braun said that while he’s hoping for a bit of rain, the biggest challenge farmers have faced has been market stability.
The threat posed to the agriculture industry by COVID-19 has been far-reaching. Corn farmers have suffered from declining demand for ethanol, while plant closures and a lack of demand for school lunches and restaurant meals have hammered livestock, pork and chicken producers.
Those challenges have come just as farmers hoped to leave behind trade conflicts that hurt them badly. To help compensate, the U.S. Department of Agriculture made nearly $15 billion in payments to farmers, though the damage to many was much greater.
The USDA made its final round of payments in February, just before COVID hit. That came on the heels of agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico on a new trade agreement and a “Phase One” trade deal with China — both actions which dramatically reduced trade tensions.
Just months after receiving what they had hoped to be the last round of payments, many farmers are once again in need of assistance. Braun said that while the help will be welcome, it frustrates many farmers who wish they could be more self-reliant.
“We don’t want to take from the government, but we have to stay alive, too,” he said. “It is considered a business, after all.”