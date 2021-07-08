A new development proposal for a 12-acre site on the west side of town reduces the number of apartments by nearly 30%.
However, a local group already opposed to the plans still say the project should take place somewhere else.
Plans now call for 100 apartment units on land known as the Paulson property off Lincoln Parkway instead of the originally planned 140. Forty percent of those reportedly being marketed to residents at 60% of the area’s median income.
Home will range in price from $300,000 to $600,000; 22 are expected to be single-family with four twin homes and four row houses. Also, underground parking is now planned. Developers hope to secure council approval for the development later this year before beginning site work. New homes could be on the market within 24 months.
Developers include Rebound Real Estate, Stencil Group and Schmidt Homes. Brett Reese, managing principal and chairman of the board of Rebound Enterprises, said developers are working within established processes, including the city’s land code and comprehensive plan requirements surrounding density, infill, connectivity, multiple housing options, and affordability. The approximately 12-acre site has been owned by the Paulson family since 1938.
Reese says the project is important for Northfield, noting the city’s vacancy rate is estimated to be at near zero. According to Reese, a study commissioned by Rebound shows 395 apartment units will still be needed in Northfield even after the recently completed downtown project and another at southeast corner of Jefferson Road and Honey Locust Drive are occupied.
The project, Reese says, will fill the city’s infill and density needs, provide a property tax boost for the city and create/finish a neighborhood development.
Infill development is a city priority, listed in its ordinances as on of its purposes: "Encourage growth in infill locations as the desired location of development with expansion on the edge of the city a secondary priority."
Reese noted last week that developers plan to submit a tax increment financing application very soon. TIF is a public financing method considered a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure and other community improvement projects.
Background
Project plans have drawn controversy in the community. Hundreds of Northfielders have joined a nonprofit challenging the project. The group, Northfield for Sustainable Housing, Environments & Developments, has said the planned development is too big for the surrounding neighborhood, and creates traffic and environmental concerns.
SHED member Bob Thacker says that he does not support the modified project, because it would still cause “the mass destruction” of the on-site forest.
“We should not completely destroy the last urban forest in the city to create housing when the city and the developers have other options,” he said. “There is available land in the city beyond the Paulson property. There is no reason to destroy this gem on the west side of the city.”
Fellow SHED member Ken Engstrom said he is concerned about the “hundreds and hundreds of cars and children will converge at this site daily.”
“The developers seem indifferent, and dismiss traffic and safety as a non-issue,” he said. “Lincoln Parkway is already a major expressway during peak hours. We don’t want to happen here what happened with Jefferson Parkway, when a roundabout had to go in after development. Jefferson Parkway was a mess and fixing the problem cost taxpayers huge amounts of money.”
The site is appropriately zoned for the project. Because of that, Community Development Director Mitzi Baker said earlier this year that the city could face a lawsuit should the council arbitrarily reject the project.
Reese said developers sought to balance meeting the requests of neighbors with city requirements, noting the school district supports the project as a way to attract teachers to the city. He disputed the assertion that the project would cause the destruction of on-site trees.
Developer Steve Schmidt said the community feedback the developers gathered during Dec. 15 and Jan. 2 sessions was not required, adding they “listened, learned,” and made the changes. Schmidt noted that they will need to replace any trees they take down during construction.
“It’s not really between us and the neighbors,” he said of disputes surrounding the development. … “The staff, planning commission, council, they’re the ones that have given us the directives that we’ve been following and trying to dovetail in the residents and the neighbor’s needs as much as possible.
“Nobody likes change, none of us do, but it’s inevitable.”