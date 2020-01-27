A group of local women are working to tackle the an important, but infrequently discussed issue — the need for feminine hygiene products.
A Thursday evening fundraiser to call attention to the initiative raised $6,800. Complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres were served to the more than 100 women who attended the event held at Reunion in Northfield.
The problem, known as "period poverty, is being tackled nationwide. In the last few months, taxes on feminine hygiene products in California and Ohio were eliminate and the Virginia State Senate last week passed a bill requiring schools to distribute products free in its bathrooms.
The local effort started a few months after Dawn Wegscheid began her job as Community Action Center food access program manager last February.
“A few months after I started I was realizing we were getting a lot of requests daily from women coming in to utilize the food shelf for feminine hygiene products and diapers, and that is not something that has historically been part of our food budget,” she said.
Wegscheid met with organizer Beth Berry at an event this summer and began the planning process.
“We just started talking about this need in the community and started planning and raising awareness and raising funds,” Wegscheid said.
Through Wegscheid’s purchasing power at the CAC, she can purchase hygiene items at a discounted price. Donations can include tampons, maxi pads, incontinence products and diapers. Through the fundraiser, she can also purchase toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash and soap. None of the products, except soap, can be purchased with SNAP benefits (food stamps), making the need particularly great for those who rely on food shelves like the CAC.
Since August, organizers have received enough supplies to provide the products to approximately 200 women.
“It’s been a significant response,” Wegscheid said. “And we’re just hoping that that just continues.”
She noted when women are unable to access needed feminine hygiene products, they are likely to be less confident and comfortable in public. She said the issue is also important for men because women need to be able to discuss the topic without feeling embarrassed. Wegscheid also views feminine hygiene as being important for reproductive health.
“They need to have access to this basic right of hygiene products,” she said.
“We just need to be able to talk about this without feeling embarrassed or ashamed, and when there’s poverty in our community, a lot of times we don’t think of these products as being a need for people.”
She thanked co-organizer Jennifer Sawyer and Berry for helping make the fundraiser happen.
“Beth and Jennifer have both just really championed this cause and really helped me network with community members and groups that I might not have otherwise had access to,” Wegscheid said. “That’s been a really wonderful experience.”