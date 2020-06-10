A Farmington teen died June 8 in Goodhue County after cliff jumping at Lake Byllesby.
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office got a call at 5:25 p.m. that a teen had jumped off the cliffs at the lake and hadn't surfaced. Goodhue County deputies, water patrol and the dive team responded to the area.
Garrett N. Berg, 17, was jumping off of a cliff into Lake Byllesby when a second juvenile jumped immediately after Berg and landed on him. Berg never surfaced, the sheriff's office said.
Berg's body was found with sonar and the Goodhue County Dive Team recovered it at 8:15 p.m. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene and will perform an autopsy as part of the continuing investigation, a news release said.
Berg was a Farmington High School junior and a wrestler.
"Garrett, your life was taken way to early! We love you and miss you! Fly High G," Farmington Wrestling said in a June 9 post on Twitter.
According to the Farmington School District, Berg previously attended Meadowview Elementary School and Robert Boeckman Middle School.
"He will be greatly missed by his teachers, classmates, teammates, and friends at Farmington High," the district said in a statement.
The district said school counselors have made themselves available to the entire community though school is not in session.
"We encourage our families to reach out to school staff if they have a specific concern regarding their child or would like additional assistance in dealing with this tragic loss," the district said. "Our sincere and deep sympathies are with Garrett’s family and friends during this very difficult time."
A GoFundMe page, started by Austin Patterson and Owen Zahn, at bit.ly/2Ypmhf3 was created June 9 to raise money for Berg's funeral costs. On the first day, over $17,000 was raised.
"On June 8, 2020, heaven gained a great person. A kid who had so much potential in life, Garrett was a guy who could put a smile on anyone’s face and made everyone laugh," the organizers wrote." He was such an outgoing person who impacted so many peoples lives, it was a very tragic loss to everyone in the Farmington community."
Goodhue County was assisted at the scene by the Cannon Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance; Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, and the Randolph Fire Department.
The Lake Byllesby cliffs can only be accessed by crossing private property, which is posted, and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office routinely responds to the area to remove and/or cite violators. Earlier in the day, deputies responded and removed around 30 people from the area, the sheriff's office said.