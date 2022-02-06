There's a reason behind the title of St. John's February discussion session "Sinner and saint: the church and racism."
Simply put, the sinner confesses, and the saint forgives, explained Pastor Jonathan Davis.
"A white church's silence or complicity could be seen as the sin, while the intentional conversation made to forgive and change the road ahead could be viewed as the saint," Davis said.
Davis and fellow St. John's Pastor Pam Fickenscher facilitated the Zoom discussion last Thursday evening, which attracted around 50 people, not all of whom are ELCA members.
The program kicked off the Courageous Conversations spring series organized by St. John's Women. All three programs scheduled for this spring concern anti-racism: building the beloved community.
Fickenscher, who grew up in northern California, said she and Davis would approach the subject of racism from a theological perspective.
"We'll try to look at racism from a local perspective," she said. "What does it mean for us here as Northfielders? And are there particular tools we can use to assess and challenge assumptions?"
Davis admitted prior to the evening Zoom session that he was somewhat nervous to talk about race.
"There's a familiar silence that happens in these conversations when people are nervous about saying the wrong thing or asking the wrong question," he said. "It takes time to cultivate trust, and it takes courage to confront implicit racism."
Davis said that tackling a difficult and sensitive topic gives everyone a chance to listen and be educated, whether they decide to be forthcoming depends on their individual level of comfort. Others will stay in the background.
Both pastors said they were grateful to the St. John's Women for encouraging the community to engage in an important conversation about race. Davis said he really applauds the group for finding a new way to involve the church in the discussion of such a complex subject.
"They stare racism in the face, rather than just check a box," he said. "Part of the reason people find racism so hard to talk about is the confrontational nature of the subject. There's a lot of shame that goes around, from what we've done to what we've left undone."
Fickenscher said she appreciates the opportunity for "ongoing learning" on a topic all churches wrestle with, not just Lutherans.
"I hope it won't be the last conversation on race," said Fickenscher. "I hope we can keep the conversation going, giving people the space, language and perspective to be open to change and growth."
Jo Franklin, a member of the St. John's Justice Committee, explained that anti-racism has been the focus of the church sponsored speaker series since George Floyd's death in Minneapolis in 2020.
"Our aim is to increase understanding of racism in our community where it exists," Franklin said. "We hope people will be inspired and motivated to take action to dismantle racism as it exists in our community."