A substantial number of northeast Northfield streets are slated for repair next year.
The Northfield City Council is expected to receive the preliminary project list as part of 2021 budget discussions, Aug. 18.
Generally speaking, street maintenance prolongs the use of roads once they have reached a certain repair stage. Reclamation and reconstruction projects take place once roads are in worse condition and need replacement.
Public Works Director David Bennett said 25% of Northfield streets are typically evaluated for work on a yearly basis so all city roads can be looked at within four years.
Though there are financial uncertainties posed by COVID-19, and possible cuts to local government aid, Bennett said he isn’t aware of any major pending reductions.
“The city seems to be in a good financial situation moving forward,” Bennett said.
Bikeways
As part of seal coating work, bikeways expected to be completed in 2021 include:
• Eighth Street from Linden Street to Poplar Street
• Nevada Street from Fourth Street to Seventh Street
• Maple Street from Woodley Street to Jefferson Parkway. However, Bennett said the bikeway might not be feasible because of area parking demands.
The following year, bikeway work is slated from St. Olaf Avenue from Lincoln Street to the college entrance and on Forest Avenue.
City maintenance projects
City officials estimate $12,000 of work is needed to Spring Creek Park, Dresden Hills Park and Sechler Park. In addition, bathroom and gazebo improvements are planned at Oddfellows Park, and work is slated at Riverside pickleball courts.
Other projects that could be included in the 2021 budget include $40,000 for an Ice Arena water heater, $20,000 for street maintenance HVAC improvement and $275,000 for a new salt storage building. According to the city, the current salt storage facility lacks capacity, can’t meet Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recommendations relating to mixing and loading under a covered structure, and needs more cold storage.
“They’re all needed projects,” Bennett said.