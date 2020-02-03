A Woodbury woman who led police on a chase through Northfield is one of two women — both with a history of drunken driving — charged late last month with felony DWI.
According to court records, Northfield police were called to a gas station Jan. 19 following a report of an intoxicated driver. An officer who saw Jillian Elizabeth Moore, 32, get into the driver's seat of her vehicle, said Moore smelled of alcohol and that her speech was slurred. After asking to see her driver's license, the officer noticed Moore putting her hand on the car's shifter and placing the vehicle in drive.
Though he told her several times not to drive off, Moore reportedly fled the scene, often traveling at a high rate of speed with the officer in pursuit. At one point, Moore allegedly ran through a stop sign at full speed.
The officer, who lost sight of Moore, ended the pursuit, citing the public's safety.
Within a few minutes, police were notified that a vehicle matching the description of Moore's had driven through a back yard on Linden Street North, stopped for several moments and drove off.
Moore's vehicle was located two days later at a Prior Lake casino. Moore's whereabouts were unknown until Jan. 27 when she was taken into custody in Washington County on a probation violation warrant in connection with a vehicle theft conviction.
Moore, who has three prior DWI convictions since June 2011, was charged with first-degree DWI, fleeing a police officer and fourth-degree property damage.
A warrant for her arrest was issued on Wednesday.
Jennifer Denise Eckart, of Faribault, was also charged with felony DWI after a Rice County Sheriff's deputy saw the car she was driving weave in and out of the opposite lane, accelerate and then stop in the opposite lane. Deputies were called to Shieldsville Boulevard west of the Faribault airport Jan. 16 after area motorists reported seeing a vehicle driving in the wrong lane
A deputy, who reportedly witnessed Eckart driving erratically, conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle.
Eckart's eyes, the deputy alleged, were "bloodshot and watery and her speech was slow and slurred." She reportedly had such difficulty following basic commands to open the car doors and put the car in park that the deputy had to turn off the car's ignition and take Eckart's car keys.
After learning Eckart's driver's license had been revoked in August 2019 following an alleged drunken driving incident, her third since December 2015, Eckart was arrested and taken to the county jail where she refused to perform sobriety tests. Two breath samples showed a .29 blood alcohol level, more than three times the legal limit.
Deputies later discovered Eckart's car may have been involved in a collision with another vehicle. The mirrors of both vehicles were reportedly collapsed and broken.
Eckart was charged with felony DWI based on her drunken driving history. She also has four convictions for driving without a license, according to Minnesota court records. In addition to two DWI convictions, she was charged in August with two counts of second-degree DWI. In the most recent incident, Eckart was also charged with driving without a license and failing to stop for a motor vehicle crash.
She's scheduled to be in court on both cases April 7.