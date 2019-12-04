The Northfield City Council on Tuesday approved a 9.4% increase in the property tax levy for 2020. The increase is estimated to be $25 per year on a $200,000 home.
The $10.23 million levy passed on a 4-2 vote. Councilor David DeLong and Mayor Rhonda Pownell voted no. Councilor Brad Ness was absent.
In voting no, DeLong questioned whether the city needed that large of a levy, adding he believes cities like Faribault and Owatonna are more efficient with taxpayer dollars and better understand the difference between wants and needs. He said according to research he conducted, he pays $2,400 in taxes in Northfield, compared to $1,800 he would pay in Faribault.
To DeLong, the increase places the city at risk of losing affordable housing.
DeLong’s comments drew the ire of Councilor Suzie Nakasian, who took issue with him comparing levies between the communities because of the differences between the two communities. She claimed he compared the cities to score political points.
DeLong said that wasn’t so.
“You’re not keeping Northfield an affordable place,” he said.
“You haven’t changed my mind by personally attacking me.”
In a public forum prior to the vote, Northfield resident and Blue Bird Autowerks Owner Keith Espersen said under the increase, his taxes will increase 15.2%.
“Every year you use all of us like a credit card,” he said.
He raised the possibility of moving from Northfield because of high taxes and questioned whether the services he was receiving are worth the taxes he pays.
“This is absolutely ridiculous,” Espersen said.
Pownell said she voted no because she wanted more streets and parks funding but did not take a stance on whether the levy should have been raised to accommodate the request.
Councilor Jessica Peterson White noted she has believed the city’s levies have not been high enough since 2012, which has forced the city to cut corners and leave the Police Department understaffed and pavement in poor condition, among other negative impacts.
“This is a step in the right direction,” Peterson White said.
Fellow Councilor Erica Zweifel agreed with Peterson White, adding that she supports the current budget and levy because of the needed staff additions.
Much of the increase can be attributed to $131,000 for an additional police sergeant, $95,000 for an additional streets and parks operator, $26,000 to replace grant funding to continue community outreach, $12,000 for part-time election administration support, $20,000 for implementation of the city’s recently approved Climate Action Plan and money for police radio replacements.
The council also approved a 5% rise in storm water rates, 1% increase in water rates and 1.75% for wastewater. The city estimates the increase will be approximately $1.10 for an average user, going from $68.76 per month to $69.85.
The increases were recommended in a 2018 utility rate study. Reasons cited for the wastewater increase include 2020 street projects utilizing $305,000 of reserves, pond dredging in Parmeadow Park and Golf Course and an interfund loan from the water fund for pond clean outs.
The council set the 2020 budget with $14.06 million in revenue and $14.16 million in expenditures. The difference is expected to be made up from reserves.