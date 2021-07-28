Northfield Housing and Redevelopment agreed that the city should acquire 2.36 acres of land on Woodley Street at Hwy. 3. And it had several ideas on how the land could be used.
The pie-shaped property at 510 Woodley St., currently owned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, houses a salt storage shed and is used for truck storage.
Northfield Community Development Director Mitzi Baker said the City Council saw a presentation about the property and learned how the land would be abandoned by the state in early 2023, so it will be available.
Just to the east of the property is an apartment complex. It's contiguous to the Veterans Memorial Park at the northern most tip, and there are bikeways and trails nearby. Northfield's strategic plan labels has the property pegged for regional development, so the Planning Commission would need to consider different zoning options, Baker said.
The market value for this land is $760,000, Baker said, adding that the city has the right of first refusal. Baker said the options would be to pursue the land for public use or hold on to it temporarily, pursue it for private development or not pursue it at all. If the city chose not to pursue it, the land would be placed on the market for private use, Baker said.
Baker urged board members to ponder what could fit onto the property and how that development footprint could look. Options discussed included housing or mixed used development. Ideas also included a dog park, pedestrian bridge or a welcoming gateway feature since the spot serves as an entrance into the city of Northfield and is on a heavily traveled north-south corridor.
The council sent this item to the HRA for further discussion, and before any final decision is made by the council, the city Parks Commission, Planning Commission and Economic Development Authority will gather feedback and discuss possibilities.
Nystrom asked if the salt storage building would bring any potential environmental concerns.
MnDOT would conduct an audit and do a deeper review to see if issues any exist, said Baker.
Board Member Jim Crow believes this is an opportunity, and that the city should acquire the land. Sandy Gerdes asked about whether flooding was a concern, but added that she agreed with Crow that the land offers great potential for housing.
Board Vice Chair Kevin Fink added that it offers real value to the city, and agreed it should be acquired. He believes the best use would be to look for future affordable housing development.
Clarice Grabau, the Northfield City Council member and HRA representative, said she liked the idea of a welcome feature and asked if there should be a joint meeting with the Northfield EDA.
“What is the appetite for holding it for several years because you don’t know when that right project will really be right?” asked Baker, who said the city is not currently in any talks with a developer interested in the land.
Baker explained the timeline for any acquisition would be lengthy, and that the council could have staff draft a letter stating its intention this fall. The state’s appraisal process could take 18 to 24 months, but this land will be available in a year and a half.
“There are possibilities out there we maybe have not even thought about,” Crow said, adding that if the city ends up acquiring the land, it would have control over future development.
“Personally, I think the city should go for it and start the process and say “yes,” we want this land,” Nystrom said.
Baker reminded the board the land may not develop for years down the road.
“The first word that comes to mind is patience ,because it is not about speed, it is about quality for the right project,” Baker said.