As Northfield Public Schools officials prepare to make a decision on the initial 2020-21 learning format, plans for all three possible options are becoming clearer as COVID-19 causes more uncertainty.
Those options, surrounding an exclusive in-person learning format, a hybrid option and distance learning-only approach, were presented Monday during a School Board meeting. A decision is expected Aug. 17.
Under any return to in-person learning, whether exclusively or through a hybrid format, Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann said district staff will be responsible for screening themselves for COVID-19 symptoms on a daily basis, and parents would be required and responsible for screening their children. They would then be required to report COVID-19 symptoms or exposure to the school. Face coverings will be required for all students.
School staff is expected to create as much physical spacing as possible, and frequent hand washing and/or hand sanitation will be encouraged. If COVID-19 symptoms are reported during a school day, an isolation process would be implemented.
Regardless of the learning format, K-12 students will be provided with a district-issued iPad. Internet access will be provided for students whose families are unable to purchase the service.
Regarding transportation, Northfield K-12 rural students will be picked up on the first tier and dropped off at the school. Buses will be disinfected before all in-town K-12 in-town students are picked up and dropped off at school. That order would then be reversed in the afternoon.
Hillmann added that students would spread out to eat in the cafeteria. Meals will be prepared on-site and served individually packaged when possible. When such packaging isn’t possible, food and beverages will be directly served to students.
One of the only certainties the district seems to have is the scope of the virus will shift during the school year, thereby shifting any learning format. Hillmann said the lessons administrators learn from the pandemic could alter the future learning format for students who either work better in exclusive distance learning or rely on the personal aspects of in-person instruction.
In-person guidelines
Under an exclusively in-person learning format, building capacity would be limited to two-thirds. Hillmann noted that shift could result in some students not arriving in school until around 8:15 a.m., slightly shifting school start and end times.
A fee-based child care program will be available before and after school. Nonessential visitors, volunteers and activities involving external groups or organizations would be restricted.
Hillmann noted parents can drop off essential items in accordance with building procedures.
The hybrid option
Under state guidelines, current Rice County infection rates would call for Northfield Public Schools to adopt a hybrid option of in-person and distance learning.
Under the plan, one group of students would meet in-person Mondays and Tuesdays and switch to distance learning Wednesdays through Fridays as another group transitions to in-person instruction. Buildings would be deep-cleaned on Wednesdays as both groups undergo one day of exclusive distance learning.
Those groups are also expected to be announced Aug. 17.
Students will be able to pick up to-go meals at the end of the school day on Tuesdays and Fridays during distance learning as part of the hybrid model. Teachers would still be on site all four days.
Distance learning
The distance learning format the district instituted last March after Gov. Tim Walz closed Minnesota schools to combat COVID-19 would be improved upon this fall, according to Hillmann. That means attendance will be taken. Teachers would deliver instruction online via Seesaw for K-3 students and Schoology for fourth- to 12th-graders. Videoconferencing would take place via Zoom. Buses would still be used for food delivery and Wi-Fi access. Meals will be provided using curbside pickup or bus delivery.
Under this option, limited all-day child care would be available at Sibley Elementary School for Tier I critical care workers. Fees would still apply for the before- and after-school times. EarlyVentures would continue as scheduled.
No after-school activities would be allowed.
Northfield Public Schools is also offering an online-only option for families who don’t feel comfortable having their students return to school this fall. Anyone taking part needs to commit to doing so for at the least the entire fall semester. K-5 students would undertake learning through videoconferencing and assignments under the direction of a Northfield Public Schools teacher. Sixth- through 12th-graders would also be coached by a NPS teacher and use the online curriculum Odysseyware. Tutoring will be available. Meals would be provided using a pre-order, curbside pickup system.
Those participating in Portage would still be eligible to participate in after-school activities.
District plans constant communication with parents
To prepare for the possible scenarios, Northfield Public Schools has had three teams each consisting of 12-19 people who have met several times a week since the middle of June and represent teachers, custodians, nurses, the District Youth Council, assistants and others. The groups have focused on instructional design, logistics, and health and virus protection.
The district plans to share information relating to the fall learning format with families late this week and then continue communicating with them on an ongoing basis. Further consultation is also expected with Rice County Public Health on how schools can safely reopen.
The departments of Education and Health are expected to work with school districts and local health professionals throughout the school year to help the districts decide, based on the progression of COVID-19 and the spread of the virus in specific communities, whether to transition between learning models. According to the governor’s office, the plan prioritizes keeping younger children in the classroom with the understanding that transmission is less likely for them and that in-person learning is critical for their development.