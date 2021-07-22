The popular on-demand streaming service hoopla digital is now available for free at Northfield Public Library. Library card holders can access more than 950,000 titles of audiobooks, eBooks, comics, music, movies and television for all ages and every taste. Content can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the hoopla digital app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku.
“Northfield residents will be able to borrow three items a month on Hoopla thanks to the generous support of the Friends of the Library,” said Natalie Draper, library director.
Hoopla digital has a unique model that allows patrons to borrow content immediately, removing availability constraints and maximizing the benefits of digital content and internet distribution. Technologically, hoopla focuses on the latest browser, phone, tablet, and TV products to deliver a better user experience to library patrons.
“Adding hoopla is a great complement to our existing e-library offerings,” said Katlin Heidgerken-Greene, the library’s reference manager. “We have Kanopy, a streaming video service where there is no wait time, and Overdrive/Libby, our major eBooks platform, which has many types of content available. Hoopla is neat because it does both of those things—instant access and lots of variety. We’re excited to offer patrons more digital options.”
The library’s hoopla digital collection includes popular movies, newly released albums, New York Times bestselling titles and STEAM educational content. Patrons can borrow, instantly stream and download items with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla digital’s mobile app and online at www.hoopladigital.com.