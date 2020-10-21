The Northfield City Council has established a carbon reduction fund, a step officials believe is key in helping the community achieve carbon-neutral energy by 2040.
In passing the resolution during its Oct. 20 meeting, the council directed the city's Finance Office to establish the fund and for the city administrator to develop a policy to use those funds for Climate Action Plan-related goals. The city adopted the Climate Action Plan in November 2019 as a way to combat the impacts of climate change.
Carbon reduction fund dollars are expected to come from outside the city’s general operating fund through individual and business donations. Other funding possibilities include city contributions achieved through savings undertaken from energy efficiencies in public buildings and solar energy sources.
A specific funding target has not been finalized. Funding would be used for projects identified as priorities, like tree planting, converting grass into native planting and projects intended to reduce greenhouse gas levels. For example, Program Coordinator Beth Kallestad said last month that someone who is flying on an airplane producing greenhouse gas emissions could donate $25 to the carbon reduction fund as a way to balance the environmental impact.
“It’s going to be a really helpful fund for the city to have,” said Northfield City Councilor Erica Zweifel after the meeting. She noted having approached City Administrator Ben Martig and Mayor Rhonda Pownell in 2018 about possibly implementing a tree replacement fund after Northfield lost 300 trees during the September 2018 tornado. From there, the plan kept evolving into a more substantial proposal.
The fund is expected to last until at least 2040 but will likely continue even longer as the city continues its environmental work. The carbon reduction fund isn’t intended to be a true carbon offset, which would consist of actions compensating for the emission of man-made carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.
Zweifel, who has played a leading role in council climate initiatives during her 12-year tenure, leaves the board at the end of the year as a believer in the urgency of combating climate change. She said on a local level, fighting climate change is important to reduce flood disasters and subsequent costs.
“It’s happening; it’s urgent,” she said of the issue.
“The sooner we take action the more options we have moving forward.”