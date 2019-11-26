The mission of Northfield communication specialists Kara Trygestad and Sam Temple is straightforward: Communicate the city of Northfield’s undertakings to residents.
The multi-pronged effort the pair have undertaken in doing so, however, is not.
Trygestad works on the city’s website, creates mailers and fliers, handles internal communications, films trainings for staff unable to attend sessions, does social media outreach for the city-owned liquor store, writes press releases and conducts other tasks as needed.
Temple, Northfield Community Television station manager, tapes city meetings.
“The city has a really good mission, and we’re here to serve the public,” Trygestad said. “There’s a lot of times the public doesn’t know or is misinformed about the services we provide, and this is a way for us to let them know what is going on, because there is a big thirst in this city for information about what’s going on, and we’re here to help provide some of that information.”
Temple, a Faribault native, briefly attended school in Northfield and graduated from Faribault High School last spring. He has not yet attended college, instead opting for a year of AmeriCorps service.
“Right now it’s mostly setting the stage for where NCTV can grow,” he said. “It’s making a lot of community connections, trying to figure out what equipment we need and really what the optimal presentation of NCTV can be. A lot of it is laying the groundwork right now.”
He noted that the city is expected to hire an additional Northfield Public Television employee who will handle some city meetings and other work.
Trygestad and Temple said their goals in the job revolve around capturing an accurate picture of the community. Temple hopes to have a new piece of content available once a week within one year and have departments do their own footage and later send that to him to edit.
“My hope is that we can have as close to a human portrait of the community as possible through this station and we can have something built up that can be an accurate representation,” Temple said.
“Internally I would like to leave some structure and some tools behind for staff so we can continue the good work that we’re doing,” Trygestad said. “Externally I hope we are getting people information that they want and need and bring in a human side to government, telling human stories about what’s going on in the community.”
Trygestad began in her position in April, while Temple began a couple of weeks ago.
Trygestad, who grew up in northeast Minneapolis, graduated from Minneapolis Edison High School and attended the University of St. Thomas, where she earned a degree in graphic design. Prior to coming to Northfield, Trygestad worked for 10 years for the Brooklyn Park Communications Department.
“It was similar enough to what I was doing where I felt like I could be comfortable and effective in this role, but yet have some elements where things were now, and it was an opportunity to learn different skills,” she said.
Temple, who is also producing documentaries for Faribault on Faribault Community Television, said providing community access television allows those looking for answers on city government to find information.
“Video is a very accessible medium,” he said. “It’s easy for folks to take advantage of it, to find it, to understand and comprehend things.”
Trygestad and Temple hope communicating the city’s message through video provides audience members with greater insight into the minds of the people who make important local decisions.
“There’s people working behind the scenes that really are passionate about their jobs in the community, and part of our job is to get that out there to the public so they know that there are people working for them that really care about what happens in this community,” Trygestad said.
“I enjoy being able to communicate the people behind it, and how, even with something as dry as a city council meeting, you can communicate through video effectively and you can bring more clarity to your subjects,” Temple said.