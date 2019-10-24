The Northfield Economic Development Authority on Thursday gave the green light for additional public funding to help construct a 79-unit market rate apartment complex in downtown Northfield.
The EDA approved a $250,000 revolving loan to project developer Rebound Stencil Development LLC. to help develop the complex, slated to be at the corner of Fifth and Washington streets.
Currently, Rebound Managing Principal and Board Chairman Brett Reese is listed as the only guarantor on the EDA loan. During the meeting, EDA Board member Britt Ackerman unsuccessfully requested a second person be listed as a guarantor to further ensure the loan is paid back. She was joined by EDA Board Chairman Andrew Ehrmann in voting for an amendment adding the second guarantor. She cited a recent report by the financial planning firm Ehlers that found the $13.66 million project has a financing gap of more than $4 million, which concerns her. She said extra care needs to be taken because of public funding being involved.
Ackerman said she could not support the loan if only one guarantor was listed and ended up voting against the loan agreement.
EDA Board member Jessica Peterson White, a Northfield city councilor, said the request for a second guarantor was made at the last minute and could alter the project timeline.
To her, the city has done its due diligence to ensure proper protections are in place.
“I’m excited to see it continue to move forward, and I think it is a good investment for the city and for the EDA,” Peterson White said.
Northfield Economic Development Coordinator Nate Carlson said the EDA has had a mixed approach to loans. He noted some have been unsecured without personal guarantees. In those instances, a mortgage or another form of collateral has been used. The loan the city gave for development of Reunion restaurant included two guarantors.
“At least having one guarantee is appropriate,” Carlson said.
He said he would not be entirely comfortable requesting developers find a second guarantor after they have already engaged in an extensive process.
Approval came a few weeks after the City Council approved a 25-year tax increment financing agreement that includes the property the apartments are slated to occupy and a city-owned parking lot on Washington Avenue.
The 25-year TIF includes the property the apartments are slated to occupy and city-owned parking lot on Washington Avenue. Plans call for the complex to be built on the opposite side of the block from Reunion, the restaurant that opened this summer after Rebound Enterprises made extensive renovations to the three historic buildings the eatery now occupies.
The $13.66 million apartment project is expected to include 33 studio apartments, 38 one-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom apartments. A public parking option had been discussed but has since been taken off the table.
The EDA also approved selling 510 Washington St. to Rebound Stencil for $1 in association with the project. The building has housed the Northfield Enterprise Center but has recently been mainly vacant. A tenant living on the top floor of the building has willingly relocated to another downtown building.
Developers are conducting an asbestos review and soil borings on the property the apartment complex will be on. The project is slated to begin soon and is expected to be completed by 2021.