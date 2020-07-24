Standing alone with his canvas while painting on a warm July morning Northfielder Andrew Wykes saw the stark greenery in front of him.
While others might see Memorial Park's trees and grass as an unspectacular, typical component of the area near Northfield Memorial Pool, the artist sees the layout as indicative of the uniqueness of life on Earth.
Wykes, 60, a longtime art professor at Hamline University in St. Paul, has been coming to the park daily for five years now, to draw — no matter the weather. In the summer, he spends three to four hours per day painting the landscape he sees. His outside work is somewhat limited in the winter due to the cold, but he still comes every day for a limited time. While paintings can take up to a week to complete, drawings are done in as little as a few hours.
“It seems crazy, but I only live a block away and we have a dog, and I take the dog for a walk,” he said. “So I thought, ‘Since I have to take this dog for a walk, I might as well start doing drawings,’ so that’s how it became a drawing every day, and I then started doing paintings. The dog’s too old now to come with me, so I just continue to keep coming here, because it’s local and it’s nearby, and it’s got a lot of variety in this park. There’s always something here to paint.”
A British background
Wykes, who has lived in Northfield for 22 years, grew up in Great Britain. A lifelong artist, he traveled to the U.S. to obtain a master's degree in painting from American University in Washington, D.C.
“I went to grad school … so i could end up teaching at universities,” he said. “I guess it panned out.”
While in Europe 30 years ago, Wykes met his wife, Margaret Kiley, now-director of Nerstrand Charter School, who was studying abroad at the time.
Extraordinary consistency
Wykes has shown his work at Groveland Gallery in Minneapolis and galleries in New York City, London and Dublin.
Most of his paintings and drawings are landscaped. Although he admits the area near Memorial Pool isn’t as scenic as hilly landscapes prominent in Britain or Ireland, the spot still provides him with inspiration.
“I love the space,” he said. “It’s like looking at the space between objects and the forms of trees.”
People sometimes see Wykes painting as they travel through Memorial Park to and from the pool. Although most walk by without seeming to take much interest, that was not the case July 17, when Northfielder Mary Jane Lapinski walked by with her granddaughter, Anni Jokela.
“We’re so glad that you are here,” Lapinski said, pointing out his work to her granddaughter.
“I have seen him in the past, and when I see him, it always makes me happy, because someone is taking the time and seeing the beauty of creation. And, looking at his photos, it just makes me wish I could do the same. It makes me want to try.”
Although Wykes, an award-winning artist, doesn’t draw nor paint for the pay or the praise he receives, he doesn’t deny there are some benefits his work brings.
“You get to know some people,” he said. “A couple of people have actually bought pieces from me over the years, because they know the park, and they walk here with their dogs and they see me painting.”
To Wykes, art is lacking in U.S. society and is constantly underfunded and underappreciated. However, he believes opportunities are there if artists look hard enough. Personally, he has received Minnesota State Arts Board grants and been featured by PBS with other artists.
“It’s a real passion, it’s always been,” he said of drawing and painting. “Probably since the age of 7 I’ve always painted. But I always assumed everyone did, and then I realized they didn’t.
“It’s a way of connecting with things, that’s all,” he added. “It’s a way of slowing down and really looking at just connecting a bit. It’s what I do well.”