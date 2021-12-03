Northfield High School senior Ariana Vermilyea will lead the procession Friday, Dec. 10 at the 46th annual Lucia Fest sponsored by the Northfield Swedish Club.
Area residents of Swedish descent or those interested in Swedish customs, are invited to join the festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 Third St. West, Northfield. This year’s event marks a return to an in-person celebration, but it will look slightly different because of COVID-19 precautions.
Please note that there will be no potluck dinner, and everyone is required to wear masks.
Dressed in white and wearing a crown of candles, Lucia will lead a procession of attendants and star boys, singing the traditional St. Lucia song. Afterward, Lucia and the attendants will serve cookies and coffee to everyone, followed by live music and the singing of Swedish carols.
The 2021 Lucia attendants are Lauren Blumhoefer, Claire Casson, Tegan Chadwick, Penelope Johnson, Annika Korynta, Adela Melby, Louisa Melby, Clara Nelson, Charlotte Otterblad, Ruby Otterblad and Astrid Peterson White.
The 2021 star boys are Addison Blumhoefer, Avery Chadwick, Karsten Korynta, Henrik Melby, Luke Nelson, Nicholas Otterblad, Thorsten Peterson White, Augustin Vermilyea and Tristan Vermilyea.
Everyone is invited to attend this family-friendly event. Bring two dozen cookies to share. Coffee, water, napkins and cups will be provided. The event is free, but donations are encouraged to cover expenses.