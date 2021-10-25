Seasonal suspense is on tap through Halloween at the Northfield Arts Guild Theater production of Ira Levin’s “Deathtrap.”
But one fear patrons won’t have to face is a high risk of COVID-19 exposure, as vaccinations and masks are required for all attendees — and while actors will perform without masks, the five-member cast and associated crew members are all vaccinated.
“This is the first live indoor show for the Northfield Arts Guild since the pandemic shutdown,” said director Susan Carlson.
“And we’re all pretty ready for it.”
Anna Olson, the NAG’s performing arts manager since August, concurs.
“The overwhelming consensus is everyone is excited to have an audience to react to,” said Olson.
Olson describes “Deathtrap,” which premiered in 1978 and, with four Tony Award nominations, was the longest running Broadway comedy-thriller to date, as a “'70s whodunnit with mystery flair.”
“This spooky season is exactly the right time for this show, and attendees should know they will not be able to guess what happens next,” said Olson. “There are a lot of surprises.”
In Carlson’s experienced hands — she has logged over three decades with the NAG, as an actor, director and costume/set designer — the five cast members each have their moments.
“There are never more than three actors on stage at once,” said Carlson, “but there are no hidden characters; no mysterious murderer or criminal will come popping in — it’s all there.”
What “Deathtrap” has in abundance, though, is weapons.
“There are lots of weapons,” said Carlson, listing her behind-the-scenes crew members: stage manager Dean Lamp, set designer Rolf Kragseth, costume designer Birch Carlson, lighting designer Brian Bjorklund, sound designer Anna Olson, light/sound operator Greg Bauer and, oh yes, fight choreographer Matthew Humason.
“This is the first time I’ve ever been in a show with a fight choreographer,” said Kevin Dahle.
Dahle, the veteran of at least a dozen NAG shows over the last 25 years, portrays frustrated playwright Sidney Bruhl.
“It’s been a lot of work and there are many lines to memorize, but it’s been great working with Susan and the other cast members,” said Dahle.
“And just when the audience will think they’ve figured things out, it takes a turn; it’s a real thriller, perfect for Halloween weekend.”
Ben Pelegano takes a bow as Sidney Bruhl’s protege Clifford Anderson, while Kate Southwick channels the psychic Helga ten Dorp.
Rounding out the cast are Larry Tolle as Porter Milgrim and Alyssa Bauer as Myra Buhl.
For Tolle, a native of south Texas, “Deathtrap” is not his first dramatic rodeo, but he’s sure glad to be back in the theater saddle.
“If you’re a fan of British murder mysteries — which I am — you’ll like ‘Deathtrap,’” said Tolle, last seen in a very different type of show, “These Shining Lives,” at Faribault’s Paradise Theater.
“‘Deathtrap’ is darkly humorous, and the whole play is a puzzle where everything that’s said is of importance later on,” Tolle continued.
Bauer, in only her second NAG appearance, decided to audition for “Deathtrap” last summer and has enjoyed every minute of the rehearsal period.
“I was thrilled to be cast,” said Bauer, who nearly majored in theater as an undergraduate but veered to a business degree due to the misguided advice of a “bad boyfriend,” as she put it.
With a day job in a CPA’s office, Bauer relishes the creative outlet theater affords.
“It’s a very nice way to fill my cup,” said Bauer. “This has been so much fun.”