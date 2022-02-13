New generation at Ole Store weathers the latest storm

Since it opened in 1889, The Ole Store has played a role in providing food to Northfield as both a general store and currently as a restaurant situated on a tree-lined avenue next to the St. Olaf College campus.
The building has been a staple in the neighborhood and has faced many challenges, including two World Wars, the Great Depression and the current COVID pandemic. Thanks to the passion, hard work, dedication and creativity of its current owner Alliya Lovestrand and her staff, The Ole Store has met the challenges imposed by this recent crisis and appears to be ready to write more chapters in the history of this local institution.
“What I love about the history of The Ole Store is that it has always been some type of food business here in this neighborhood; it has always been a store, café or restaurant,” Lovestrand said of the building that houses the Northfield institution.
When she took over just a few years ago, Lovestrand may not have realized the challenges to come. But, so far, she and her team are weathering it all.
Takeover
A native of Minnesota, Lovestrand grew up just blocks from The Ole Store on Northfield’s west side. Lovestrand’s father, the late Paul Lovestrand, worked for many years as a baker at Carleton College and helped foster an early interest in food. Her connection with the neighborhood and a lifetime passion for food were both driving forces in her desire to work at The Ole Store and later assume ownership in 2020.
“From a young age, I just really loved being around food and being in restaurants,” Lovestrand said. “With my dad being the bread baker and my Nana making pies, food is in our family, and that is why restaurants were so appealing to me.”
Lovestrand first started working full-time in the industry right out of high school at a restaurant owned by a family friend in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and later worked in Yellowstone National Park at the Old Faithful dining room. When her husband was finishing up his schooling out east, Lovestrand stayed in the industry with jobs at restaurants and by working on organic vegetable farms in upstate New York and Vermont.
Her connection with The Ole Store started in 2011, when previous owner and local restauranteur Chuck Pryor bought the The Ole Store and transformed it into a fine dining location.
“I grew up down the street and have worked in restaurants during my whole career and was excited about a nicer dinner spot in Northfield, so that is how I started working with [Pryor]," Lovestrand said.
Over the next few years, she went on to work on-and-off at The Ole Store, along with restaurant gigs in the Twin Cities. In 2019, Pryor was looking to sell and focus his attention on his other property in downtown Northfield — The Grand Event Center.
“I had just moved back to Northfield after living in Minneapolis and working at the Birchwood Cafe for a couple years in a leadership position there. I just loved learning about management, food philosophy and spending more time in that area of restaurants instead of just active serving and bartending,” Lovestrand said.
“I had just started to actively look at restaurants for sale when Chuck got wind that I was looking … He then approached me and said, "If you buy a restaurant, you should buy The Ole Store.”
Lovestrand’s decision to purchase The Ole Store may be just part of her destiny.
“I guess during my job interview with Chuck here in 2011, I had shared my dream of opening a restaurant some day,” Lovestrand said. “So, it did feel very full circle for me to end up in this neighborhood spot just down the street from my parents’ house. To be able to take this big leap has been a wild ride, but I wouldn’t want to be doing it anywhere else.”
Challenges unforeseen
A factor in this story was the impact produced by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Lovestrand assumed ownership of The Ole Store on Jan. 1, 2020, and then spent the next few days painting walls in the restaurant with members of her family before reopening for business on Jan. 3. Aside from a fresh coat of paint, Lovestrand strived to carry on the dining traditions established by the previous owner.
“It was a unique opportunity at The Ole Store, since Chuck finished operations on Dec. 31, and I started with the same staff and same menu on Jan. 1," she said. "I had ideas and dreams for growth and changes, but slow and steady has always been important to me and I didn’t want to make any sudden changes to a successful business in Northfield."
She added, “The Ole Store has always been a successful business, has so many stories and relationships in this community, and I have always wanted to honor that.”
In the first two months under new ownership, the restaurant enjoyed success. But the spread of COVID was starting to reach the United States and by March 2020, COVID’s impact was being felt by the restaurant industry.
“Obviously COVID was a known thing in those early months, but it wasn’t something that we were thinking about and how seriously it was going to affect day-to-day life,” Lovestrand said. “We had a great January and February for business, but it was not until the start of March that I started to have more serious concerns and conversations with people in the industry about COVID.”
Lovestrand noticed sales going down pretty dramatically during the first part of March, and then she made the decision to close the restaurant one day before the state mandated shutdowns in mid-March 2020.
“I felt like it was the right thing to do,” Lovestrand said about the closings. “Nobody was going out to eat, and it was so quiet. I basically decided to close and take a deep breath and figure out what was going on since there was so much that was unknown. I needed a bit of time before we got our bearings and figured out what the next steps were.”
Response
The brief respite provided The Ole Store crew with a chance to recalibrate, in order to help meet the challenges posed by the COVID shutdowns. One of the first changes made was the introduction of curbside takeout service, along with menu changes that provided quality to-go options. The time off also allowed Lovestrand an opportunity to spend time with her staff and to get to know them better.
“We modified our menu and tried to be smart about what we were offering,” Lovestand said. “My motto during this whole time was that I wanted us to be safe and understanding of what my staff’s comfort levels are for working.”
The Ole Store began offering take out service for dinner on Wednesday through Saturday, which was a major reduction from its seven-day-a-week dining room schedule prior to COVID. The take out service proved to be a hit with the restaurant’s loyal customer base and allowed Lovestrand to keep the core of her staff employed.
“We did change a lot during the pandemic, and I think it really reflected on how well the management here did with adaptation,” said Fermin Notario Ponce, who has been a cook at The Ole Store for nine years. “We don’t have a drive-thru here, and in order for us to do things like take out, we had to adapt to the changes this pandemic brought. The owner really knew how to adapt and change. If it wasn’t for them, this place would be closed.”
One of those adaptations was the addition of head chef Ingrid Norgaard, who partnered with Lovestrand to guide The Ole Store through the heart of the pandemic in 2020 and into 2021. The pair had been in conversation about Norgaard joining the staff pre-pandemic, but when the industry shut down in March, it provided the motivation for Norgaard to finally join..
“It was during this time that I started working with Ingrid, who led the food vision here for the largest portion of that COVID time,” Lovestrand said of Norgaard, who worked at The Ole Store from April 2020 to July 2021 and is now working at Petite Leon in Minneapolis for nationally known chef Jorge Guzman. “She was an instrumental part in making sure that we keep putting out new food and new ideas, trying to pivot and do our best to navigate through COVID. She was such an important partner and carried the weight of it for us.”
Norgaard’s sister, who was living in Northfield, mentioned to her that Lovestrand had purchased The Ole Store and that piqued Norgaard’s interest in joining the team along with the chance to take some control.
“I was intrigued to run my own kitchen and have my own point of view,” Norgaard said. “In addition, I really liked Alliya; we had a couple of meetings and our goals were really in line with each other along with the way we wanted to conduct the business.”
New normal
Lovestrand recalled those early days of running the restaurant during COVID times.
“The first version of our takeout menu had lot of sandwiches and things that were easy for takeout,” Lovestrand said. “We also had some flatbreads and salads. The two things that were really important to us were to have things that would stay high quality and take home well. And to have a menu that two to three people could execute and be cost effective. We were trying to keep all of that in mind.”
Another example of COVID adjustments was the creation of a take-home version of the restaurant’s famed Ole Rolls for the holidays.
“I even created a take-and-bake version of the Ole Rolls, so people could have those baking smells in their home around the holidays,” Norgaard said.
COVID’s ongoing story continued in June 2020 with restaurants being allowed by the state to open, although it included a variety of safety protocols and some restrictions.
“We really wanted to prioritize the well being of the staff here,” Norgaard said. “In addition, there were lots of input from those in the industry on how to deal with things. Industry-wide, there were a lot of unknowns, so everyone was trying to give each other a lot of feedback.”
The ability to reopen allowed The Ole Store to offer outdoor dining for the first time during the summer of 2020 with the creation of Lena’s Lawn — a casual picnic area next to the building and a smaller Scandinavian influenced menu. The tables were built by family members.
“We reopened with a new menu in June 2020 ,and a huge part of the vision for that menu was making sure that it was take out friendly,” Lovestrand said. “The menu changes that were done have also tried to embrace a little bit more Scandinavian food here. I am very Scandinavian (Swedish and Norwegian), and Ingrid the chef is also Scandinavian, so we were just trying to stay in touch with our family roots, but it also reflects the history of Northfield and The Ole Store.”
The smaller menu helped meet staffing issues and enhance cost effectiveness.
“It is harder to have so many menu offerings when there is so much fluctuation in business,” Lovestrand said. “I have always felt very lucky being here in that we have always had a very core team of people. The industry has faced some big staffing shortages, and I think the staffing issues I have faced have been pretty minimal compared to other people.”
Local food
Another issue during the pandemic has been food sourcing, and The Ole Store has been diligent there, too.
“Along with menu changes, we have had to do price increases in order to keep up with the change in the cost of food. We’ve had to keep a close eye on that," Lovestrand said. "One of the things here that is nice is that we have really good relationships with our vendors. Everyone is working very hard to make sure we have what we need to be open and serving good food.”
Gwen Anderson, who currently runs a food truck called The Local Plate and is a former employee at The Ole Store, praised Lovestrand and her team’s ability to navigate the challenges put forth by the COVID crisis.
“What a time to start a restaurant — in January right before the lockdown,” Anderson said. “She (Lovestrand) is just doing such a careful job of shepherding the business through these really tough years. I think mostly it has been that they have been realistic. They have changed gears when they had to and started doing take out, which was not part of their business before. Then they opened the outdoor space, and they have made that a really comfortable and welcoming place.
Anderson also praised The Ole Store’s commitment to an increased usage of locally sourced food.
“It is really heartening to see that,” Anderson said. “A lot of people talk about farm-to-table, but they don’t do it or don’t do it very well. I know she comes from a background where that is important, and she wants to try and implement that (locally sourced food) as much as she can. She is very committed to running an ethical business and makes her decisions on a wide range of factors, rather than just the bottom line.”
Lovestrand added, “I am very passionate about local food. We have so many fantastic farms and producers in Northfield and the surrounding areas, and I feel we are in the beginning stages of having more local food here.”
Some of the local food sources used by The Ole Store include Waxwing Farm in Webster for vegetables, local cheese from Shepherd’s Way in Nerstrand, beer from Imminent Brewery and bread from Brick Oven Bakery in Northfield.
“I think the pandemic has been really good shining a spotlight on the fact that people in your community is where you want to spend your money,” Lovestrand said. “It can feel so good to know that you are supporting each other.”
Set up for the future
Despite the troubles caused by the pandemic, The Ole Store has a few positive takeaways from the last two years.
“I think our new outside space has been a real big silver lining for us, and it (the pandemic) provided an opportunity to offer outside dining and a new experience here,” Lovestrand said. “It is a space that is family friendly, which is something I really like, too.”
She also noted the new pickup service, which did not exist before at The Ole Store. In the future, Lovestrand believes that takeout dining will continue to be part of the restaurant’s business plan.
The growing interest in locally sourced food is another positive by-product of the past two years.
“My hope, in general, is that there is more of a focus on supporting local businesses," she said.
On the near horizon, The Ole Store plans to bring back lunch service in March after offering just dinner and Sunday brunch service in 2020 and 2021.
“I think it (the reduced hours) provided me some time to breathe and make thoughtful decisions," Lovestrand said. "The slow, steady movement, I think, has really worked in our favor, and I also want to show people in Northfield that we can be consistent when we bring something back, and that is a reason why it took us so long to get back to lunches.
She added, “I feel cautiously optimistic. We are not back to pre-pandemic numbers, but we started to see more normal business levels toward the end of 2021.”
On the topic of local support, Lovestrand is thankful to the community for their help in getting The Ole Store through the COVID crisis. An example of that support was evident on the first day of takeout orders in March 2020. The demand for curbside service was so great that Lovestrand had to call in extra help that day to take care of the orders.
“The loyalty of the people in Northfield — we felt it from the first day of takeout,” she said. “We were so busy, and I was so grateful. From the beginning, we’ve had so much support. I think, because The Ole Store has so much history and people have so many memories here, they want it to survive. I can’t imaging running a food service business without that kind of loyal support.”