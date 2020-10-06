Eight candidates for four open Northfield School Board seats discussed their thoughts on how to lead the district through COVID-19 during a debate Saturday.
The virtual event, sponsored by the League of Women Voters-Northfield Cannon Falls, featured eight candidates who are running for four seats: Corey Butler, Robert Coleman, Eric Lundin, Justin Merritt, Claudia Gonzalez-George, Karen Jensen, and incumbents Amy Goerwitz and Noel Stratmoen.
To Coleman, the pandemic has only exacerbated achievement gap concerns, citing statistics indicating 47% of Northfield Middle School failing grades came from students of color.
Butler called COVID-19 “a big issue” that will have a lasting impact, but noted students remain the No. 1 priority. He called himself “a huge proponent of Northfield Promise,” noting the district must recognize that not all students are destined for a four-year degree and tailor its approach with that in mind.
Merritt said distance learning has provided administrators the chance to gauge how such an approach could help some students learn while offering Northfield Public Schools new courses and cost savings.
Lundin said student mental health must be evaluated during distance learning. To him, the district needs more social workers and mental health services, and he wants to see administrators foster such development.
Jensen said teachers are stressed during the pandemic trying to keep themselves and students safe.
“We need to keep with all of the guidelines, state and federal,” she said. “We want to make sure we are moving slowly … because safety is the most important thing.”
To Gonzalez-George, the emotional health of students is a top priority during COVID-19 along with the well-being of teachers who are being asked to work even harder. She expressed support for hiring daytime grief counselors and social/emotional learning curriculum advocates.
Budget
Stratmoen said education funding will likely continue to be the most significant issue facing Northfield Public Schools as the pandemic continues to reduce the number of students in classrooms and buses.
With the state of Minnesota’s budget is projected to have a $2 billion deficit, candidates said the district will likely face difficult funding decisions to address any decreases in state spending.
Butler called the district’s teachers “our greatest assets" and called on officials to recruit and retain as many staff as possible. After conversations with Superintendent Matt Hillmann, Butler said he has learned the School Board will likely need to dip into the district’s reserves to retain staff and programs.
Merritt noted the School Board was told in January, before the onset of the pandemic, that the district faced a $1.4 million deficit. He and Lundin don’t want to cut sports, the arts and other extracurriculars. Goerwitz's budget priorities include maintaining small elementary class sizes, offering course options for Middle and High School students, retaining quality teachers and administrators, and strengthening connections with minority students to close the achievement gap.
Lundin believes board members must recognize their oversight role and understand the importance of bringing many people into the decision-making process to ensure a better understanding of the ramifications of any potential reductions. To Coleman, the district is in a better financial situation than many others thanks to community support for the operating levy. Despite that, he said Northfield Public Schools administrators must advocate for an increase in education funding, which has been chronically underfunded by the state.
Jensen said the budget process and any related cuts will be difficult, adding administrators must “be creative and solicit the help of educators.” Gonzalez-George pledged to ensure all spending improves student education and to keep enrichment programs funded.
Goerwitz cited statistics indicating nearly one-third of fifth-, sixth- and seventh-grade students have been characterized as being three or more grade levels behind in proficiency standards and the increase in student grief, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder symptoms caused by the pandemic.
Background
Butler is a Greenvale Elementary School parent and is a former journalist. He cited the endorsement of former district administrator Chris Richardson and his experience on a number of community boards.
Coleman described himself as “a strong advocate for the continued improvement of schools,” and as being effective at bringing together an array of voices. A stay-at-home father, Coleman spoke of his support of the successful 2018 district referendum and participation on numerous school committees.
Goerwitz, seeking her second term on the board, noted both of her children are Northfield High School graduates. A professional volunteer manager for 25 years, Goerwitz has volunteered for the Northfield Library Board, Human Rights Commission and other organizations. Currently, Goerwitz's top priorities as a board member include keeping students and staff safe during the pandemic, tackling any financial shortfalls and reducing the achievement gap.
Gonzalez-George said she is passionate about public education and wants Northfield Public Schools to serve as a model for other districts. She expressed support for establishing “a modern, inclusive, anti-racist perspective,” and advocating for education funding and relationships.
Jensen, a grandmother to eight, retired from Northfield Public Schools after serving the district for 28 years. She worked in Early Childhood Family Education at Longfellow School and spent 21 years at Sibley Elementary in a number of roles.
Lundin, who has been a Northfield resident since 1986, is running because of the “excellent” education his children had in Northfield. A psychologist, Lundin said he hopes to address mental health needs and wants to ensure the voices of educators are heard. He has served on many boards, is a Habitat for Humanity member and participates in the Faribault-based Supply Our Children school supply board.
Merritt, who has lived in Northfield for 16 years, is a St. Olaf professor in the department of music composition and theory. He said he ran after realizing over the last 12 months the massive scale of education funding deficits, citing his experience in facing a similar situation at St. Olaf and still finding ways to keep the department strong.
Stratmoen, who moved to Northfield in 1965, said the strong education system in Northfield motivated him to remain in the community over the decades. One of the longest-serving school board members in Minnesota, Stratmoen said his experience provides insight into how to tackle future decisions.
Anti-racism work
Candidates were very supportive of the district’s anti-racism work, including implicit bias training.
Gonzalez-George said she “was very pleased” to hear High School Principal Joel Leer share his two anti-racism goals at a recent School Board meeting and administrators making curriculum changes to ensure a more inclusive environment.
Jensen, who believes the district is "on the right track," supported the curriculum changes, said administrators must check back in to ensure the approach is successful.
Lundin suggested followup for students with pre- and post-tests to gauge what they learned and how they integrated anti-racist lessons.
Merritt, who noted his wife and children are people of color, has been pleased with how his family has been treated, but understands his experience may not the same as others'.
Goerwitz advocated for continuing anti-racism work and creating relationships with families of color to ensure they can easily interact and share any racist incidents they face. Butler said he wants Greenvale Park to reintroduce its Spanish program to help students learn multiple languages.
Coleman said though he supports anti-racist work, the district must do more in terms of equity. It can do so by hiring and retaining staff who resemble the racial composition of the student body, he said.
New High School building?
The district in 2016 unsuccessfully sought a bond referendum to build a new Northfield High School. Candidates on Saturday offered mixed feedback on reintroducing the plan.
Goerwitz said she “is on the fence,” and supported building a new high school two years ago before the onset of COVID-19. Now, she questions whether that is still a need with the increase of students now learning online. Coleman and Jensen said the initiative shouldn’t be addressed during the pandemic.
Lundin, Gonzalez-George and Butler, however, said they favor introducing a bond referendum for constructing the new high school, with the former suggesting the ballot measure be set for 2022-23 “on existing land, sooner rather than later with low interest rates.”
Stratmoen suggested a new High School building isn’t needed, and Merritt said “now is not the time to take on additional debt,” warning of stagnant community growth if sales taxes and property taxes increase to fund the project.