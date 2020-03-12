The number of positive tests for COVID-19 among Minnesota residents is now at nine with new cases in Hennepin, Dakota and Stearns counties, state health officials said Thursday as they prepared their latest briefing on the spread of coronavirus.
The announcement comes a day after Minnesota {a class=”default” href=”https://www.mprnews.org/story/2020/03/11/olmsted-county-says-it-has-minnesotas-4th-covid19-case” data-testid=”relativeLink”}confirmed its fourth and fifth cases of COVID-19{/a}, with the patients in Olmsted and Ramsey counties recovering at home.
Also Thursday, Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Faribault announced it’s transitioning to distance learning through April 30 while Carleton College announced it’s shifting the start of spring term back a week and teaching at least the first half of the semester online beginning April 6. The Minnesota State High School League also announced it will limit the number of people at tournaments beginning Friday.
Shattuck, a unique residential school setting for sixth- through 12th-grade students, has a population that hails from 37 states and 27 countries. Based on input from parents and the complexities of minor students living away from parents, this decision was made in conjunction with its Board of Trustees.
School leaders will make a decision by April 13 to either extend distance learning for the remainder of the academic year or return to school.
Rice County Public Health officials, in a press release, stressed that there is not a recommendation from the Minnesota Department of Health to close schools as a community mitigation strategy and it is not indicated from an epidemiological standpoint.
All Minnesota cases of COVID-19 are currently linked to travel or close contacts of travelers, with no current evidence of community transmission. Community mitigation strategies, such as recommending avoidance of larger group gatherings of 250 or more people, are likely on the horizon, according to Public Health, which continues to encourage individuals to take steps to protect themselves.
The Dakota County resident traveled to Europe in February, according to a press release from that county’s Department of Public Health. After the patient sought care, samples were collected from the person and sent to the MDH Public Health Laboratory for testing on March 11 where it was determined to be a positive case. Similar to Minnesota’s previous presumptive cases, MDH has sent the samples to the CDC for confirmatory testing.
“The resident is currently isolated at home,” said Bonnie Brueshoff, Director of Dakota County Public Health. “We are working with health officials from the Minnesota Department of Health to evaluate where this person has traveled and who they might have come in contact with. People identified will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure date and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.”
In a majority of cases, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.