MAKE A PLAN

Health officials recommend individuals and families make a plan in case someone gets sick. They also suggest following the same steps for avoiding the flu:

Stay home and away from others if you are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue.

Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water.

Avoid touching your face throughout the day.

MDH has set up a public hotline that will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The hotline number is 651-201-3920. Any person can call this number with questions about COVID-19.

Visit www.cdc.gov and www.health.state.mn.us for more information about COVID-19.