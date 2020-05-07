Northfield Police Chief Monte Nelson announced on Tuesday he plans to retire after a nearly 25 year run in Northfield.
Nelson plans to step down July 31 after 38 years in law enforcement, including 24 in Northfield. Nelson was named police chief in 2013.
The council on Tuesday night thanked Nelson for his service.
“Chief Nelson, it has certainly been a pleasure,” said Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell.
Councilor David DeLong said Nelson has served as a calming, level-headed leader who has displayed a healthy sense of humor, while fellow Councilor Suzie Nakasian said Nelson’s leadership in articulating the department’s mission was beneficial in a time of national contention over immigration.
“You are much loved,” Nakasian said. “I know you know that.”
A Minnesota native, Nelson began his career as a patrol officer in South Dakota. He returned after five years and worked for St. Olaf College’s Public Safety Department after joining the Northfield Police Department.
Prior to being named chief, Nelson worked in every position, including traffic control, school resources officer and the department’s sergeant of investigations, where he and his team found connections between suspects and crimes.
Nelson has been on a number of boards during his time with the department. Some of those include Northfield Healthy Community Initiative and the HOPE Center in Faribault.
On Tuesday night, Nelson struck a selfless tone and credited Northfield’s reputation as a progressive city for the way his department operated.
“It’s not about me,” Nelson said. “I don’t think Northfield would allow us to police any other way.”
Nelson said he was thankful that the department has a higher Hispanic representation than cities of similar size. He said he would like to see more minority children in Northfield become police officers in the coming years.