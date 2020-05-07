Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 28 EXPECTED. FOR THE FREEZE WATCH, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 28 POSSIBLE. THE CORE OF THE TWIN CITIES METRO WILL LIKELY REMAIN IN THE MID 30S BOTH NIGHTS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY. FOR THE FREEZE WATCH, FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&