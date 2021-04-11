Two Northfield Public Schools leaders on Thursday night delivered stinging descriptions of what they say are systemic societal inequities and offered solutions to tackling the issue.
Northfield High School Principal Joel Leer and Bridgewater Elementary Principal Nancy Antoine, a 2021 National Distinguished Principal nominee, delivered the remarks during a Courageous Conversations event hosted by the Northfield group Women of St. John’s. Topics included growing up Black in Minnesota, the perception of Northfield’s privilege, and work officials say has intended to go toward equity and change.
‘Black Lives Matter is a movement’
Born and raised in the northern Minnesota town of Lutsen, Antoine recalled a childhood she said was marred by numerous racist incidents involving those she went school with. She described when older children would spit on her sister and harass Antoine. Even after high school graduation, Antoine said she faced further racist comments while attending college at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. She said her brother Heston was also subjected to racist incidents while growing up in Lutsen and later, after a two-year jail sentence in the Twin Cities, was beaten and humiliated multiple times by the Minneapolis Police Department.
“Heston was my George Floyd,” she said.
Antoine said her sons have also faced overt acts of racism, and she reported receiving two racist notes addressed to her Bridgewater Elementary office. She tied recent allegations of police brutality to racist treatment of Black Americans both during and following the abolishment of slavery in 1865, including incarceration rates that disproportionately impact people of color. She tied the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement to the fight for civivl rights decades ago that eliminated legalized segregation in the U.S.
“Black Lives Matter is an entire movement,” she said.
‘We are compelled to act’
Leer said his childhood in Bismarck, North Dakota, and undergraduate studies, also undertaken in a predominantly white community left him with a lack of understanding of the race-based privilege he possessed. While attending doctorate courses at the University of Minnesota, Leer said a professor brought to his attention the term “intersectionality,” defined by some as a way to understand how aspects of a person’s social and political identities combined to create discrimination and privilege, and made him realize how much of his existence as a straight, white man was based on the construct of race. He said that understanding motivated him as a private citizen and educational leader to make an impact and develop a more thorough understanding of the issue. He said though the community has historically sought to avoid such conversations, a widespread realization of the importance of doing so is now understood, particularly with the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police Department custody.
“We are compelled to act,” he said of the necessity of confronting systemic racism.
Leer and Antoine said one reason why education inequities remain is the persistent shortage of people of color on the school district's staff. Until recently, there were no minority Northfield High School staff members. Northfield High School now employs two people of color on staff. Though there is a “surface-level” openness for people of color in Northfield, Leer said the city needs to develop the structures and support to keep them from leaving the city for a place where they feel more represented. In the district, Leer continuing discussion around microaggressions is a step toward making that a reality. Microaggressions are defined in the Oxford dictionary as “a statement, action or incident regarded as an instance of indirect, subtle or unintentional discrimination against members of a marginalized group such as a racial or ethnic minority.”
Leer lamented that the anti-racism work has become a polarizing topic.
During his four years in office, President Donald Trump directed the Office of Management and Budget to crack down on federal agencies’ anti-racism training sessions, calling them “divisive, anti-American propaganda.” Then-OMB Director Russell Vought directed the identification of any spending related to any training on “critical race theory,” “white privilege” or any other material that teaches or suggests that the United States or any race or ethnicity is “inherently racist or evil.” President Joe Biden eliminated the order.
“You are either racist or you are anti-racist,” Leer said.
Leer noted Northfield High School has special programs, including panel discussions tied to Black History Month. In the last few months, he noted the school's curriculum has been modified to highlight the Black experience and deemphasize a perceived disproportionate focus on literature written by white people, including having diverse authors represented in student reading and transitioning away from “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” a book that has drawn controversy for its use of racially derogatory language.
Though Leer said Northfield High School finds racism unacceptable, he noted it is also important to educate someone who is expressing racist thoughts rather than permanently shunning them.