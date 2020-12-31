Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that Dakota County District Court has granted his office’s motion for a temporary injunction against Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville, which the state has sued for violating the ban on indoor, on-premises dining in Governor Tim Walz’s Executive Order 20-99. The order converts the temporary restraining order that the court previously granted on Dec. 18 into a temporary injunction that will remain in effect for the duration of the state’s lawsuit.
Alibi Drinkery, whose owner also operates Alibi at Froggy Bottoms in Northfield, must comply with the temporary injunction to temporarily remain closed for indoor, on-premises dining through January 10, 2021 or risk being found in civil contempt of court. Non-compliance with the court’s temporary injunction order could also result in its liquor license being revoked by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
In the order, the court wrote:
“Freedom means to most Americans the ability to do what we want subject to two simple limitations: first, that our activities are legal and second what we are doing doesn’t cause harm to others. The actions of the Defendant in this time of unprecedented disease transmission, illness, and death are both against the law and harmful. Their blatant and intentional defiance of the law is directly promoting the spread of Covid-19, exposing their customers and employees to disease. Further this transmission immediately becomes the problem of others in the health care system, compounded in its effect by being brought home, to work, etc. In addition, they are exploiting the good conduct of others in the community who are following the law.”
The court wrote that Alibi’s arguments “are without merit and devoid of factual or legal support.”
Said Ellison: “Yet another court has recognized the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the firm legal foundation of the State’s legitimate interest in putting a stop to it. I thank the thousands of Minnesota bars and restaurants that have done the right thing and met their responsibility to their communities by continuing to follow the law. A handful are choosing to ignore their responsibility: by so doing, they’re simply extending the pain the pandemic has already wrought upon all of us.
On Dec. 17, Attorney General Ellison’s office filed a lawsuit against Alibi Drinkery for multiple alleged violations of the temporary ban on on-premises dining in Executive Order 20-99, a targeted, four-week dial-back of certain activities to halt the spread of COVID-19. Executive Order 20-103 amended and extended the provisions of Executive Order 20-99 until Jan. 10 at 11:59 p.m.