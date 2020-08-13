The Northfield City Council will take up a request to transfer $100,000 originally intended to help stop Bridgewater Township’s petition to incorporate as a city.
A three-year annexation agreement between the two entities struck in September 2019 was intended to be a stop-gap measure while they worked on a long-term pact. The City Council was scheduled to act on the transfer during its Aug. 4 meeting but adjourned before doing so. The request could be approved Tuesday.
A portion of the funding is expected to help move Bridgewater and Northfield closer to a longer-term annexation agreement. Other work is expected to include updating work relating to Northfield population and growth numbers. Northfield’s comprehensive plan dates back to 2008, and the city’s facility plans are under development.
As of last earlier this month, no specific breakdown of the $100,000 had taken place.
Bridgewater Township Supervisor Glen Castore said he was unaware of the proposed transfer, but wasn't opposed to it.
“That’s been our joint goal with them, that’s the purpose of the negotiations is to reach a long-term annexation agreement, so to the extent that their fund transfer somehow helps that along … so much the better,” he said.
The three-year extension includes quarterly meetings between Bridgewater Township and the city of Northfield to discuss the possible new annexation agreement for joint planning and zoning, which could include a provision that Bridgewater can use the city’s zoning authority in the township. Castore said annexation agreement discussions will restart in September. Such conversations began last fall but were suspended in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To Castore, Bridgewater Township and the city are making “a serious, honest effort,” in attempting to strike the agreement.
Mayoral candidate questions transfer
Northfield mayoral candidate David Ludescher, who is seeking election against incumbent Rhonda Pownell, questioned the legality of the transfer based on the city’s charter, said the city’s move amounts to “bullying” a smaller government entity, is in “bad faith,” and indicative of Northfield’s belief that it “has a manifest destiny over Bridgewater” and other nearby townships.
“Thus, as a people we are allowing our representatives to act as the suppressors of the rights of Bridgewater residents to try to self-govern,” Ludescher said in an email earlier this month. “And, the council’s only defense is that the law allows this discrimination.”
Martig said Ludescher’s description of the event is not “an accurate reflection of what they are trying to accomplish,” and declined further comment.
Castore had little to say about Ludescher's statement, but added that cities across the state state have traditionally viewed townships as land acquisition sources.