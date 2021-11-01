Fundraising for this year’s Operation Joy (previously Christmas Sharing) is underway; the Community Action Center hopes to collect all donations by Nov. 19 so it knows how much it has to distribute and can get the gift cards in time for Operation Joy, which will be held on Dec. 8.
Gift cards, you ask? What about the brightly colored collection boxes that have been used since the early 1970s to collect toys and gifts for children in our area?
Many organizations had to rethink their operations last year and Operation Joy was no exception. With COVID-19 running through our community and most businesses shuttered, where could the Community Action Center (CAC) place the collection boxes?
And even if the CAC came up with a plan for toy collection, how could the toys — to say nothing of the pajamas and quilts which our talented and dedicated neighbors had been sewing all year — be distributed?
Under the able leadership of project coordinator Lisa Percy, a plan was hatched. Instead of donations of actual toys, the CAC requested monetary donations which were used to purchase gift cards and Chamber Bucks (good at over 200 Northfield and Dundas retail and service-oriented businesses). Content Bookstore supported Operation Joy by providing a gift certificate for a free book for every child. Taking a leaf from the solution CAC food shelf staff had come up with to safely distribute food — which was to bring food out to clients rather than have clients come into the facility — volunteers assembled pjs, quilts and gift cards and carried them out to recipients who drove up to the CAC.
Talk about being handed lemons and making lemonade! Two issues Operation Joy had been struggling with for years were a lack of gifts just right for teenagers and the reality that for families whose scheduled time to select gifts was late in the day few gifts were actually left. Gift cards solved both problems, and pointed the way forward for CAC, which will continue to provide gift cards this year and as the program moves forward. This provides families not just with the opportunity but also the joy and dignity of selecting the gifts that are best for their children.
Last year, the community response from businesses, organizations and individuals was truly heartwarming. One hundred percent of every dollar collected from the many area businesses, schools, churches, Girl Scouts, individuals went directly to helping approximately 350 families and over 900 children have a joyful holiday experience.
This year, about half of the necessary budget has been raised from our generous Northfield businesses and from WINGS (Women in Northfield Giving Support), which awarded Operation Joy a grant. Content Bookstore is once again providing a gift certificate for a free book for every child, and Just Food Coop is “rounding up” for Operation Joy for the month of November. Families can sign up to participate in Operation Joy until Nov. 19. For a list of major contributors or an easy way to contribute yourself, visit communityactioncenter.org/operation-joy, or contact Lisa Percy at percy.lisa@communityactioncenter.org or 507 350-2903.
Operation Joy 2021 is an historic community supported event we can all take some pride in. Through the community’s donations of time and money — Neighbors Helping Neighbors — what could clearly be a difficult holiday for some is made more joyous for all!